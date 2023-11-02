Canoo to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

Canoo

02 Nov, 2023, 16:30 ET

JUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online here. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards here.

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Time: 5:00 pm ET
U.S. Dial-in: 877-407-9169
International Dial-in: +1 201-493-6755
Access ID: 13742318

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after its conclusion through November 28, 2023.

Toll-free Replay Number: 877-660-6853
International Replay Number: +1 201-612-7415
Replay ID: 13742318

About Canoo
Canoo's mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that spans the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Distinguished by its experienced team from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space that is customizable across all owners in the vehicle lifecycle to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

Canoo has teams in California, Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.canoo.com. For Canoo press materials, including photos, please visit press.canoo.com. For investors, please visit www.investors.canoo.com

SOURCE Canoo

Also from this source

Canoo has entered into a $45 million Convertible Preferred Stock purchase agreement by a foreign strategic institutional investor with the potential for upsizing to $150 million

Canoo has entered into a $45 million Convertible Preferred Stock purchase agreement by a foreign strategic institutional investor with the potential for upsizing to $150 million

Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), a leading high-tech advanced mobility company, announced today that it has entered into a purchase agreement with a foreign...
PAWNEE NATION AND CANOO PARTNER FOR CLEAN TECHNOLOGY JOBS AND GROWTH

PAWNEE NATION AND CANOO PARTNER FOR CLEAN TECHNOLOGY JOBS AND GROWTH

Canoo Technologies (NASDAQ: GOEV) announced today that it has established an agreement with the Pawnee Nation, based in Pawnee, Oklahoma, to identify ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Conference Call Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.