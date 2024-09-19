Canopie Secures $3.7M in Funding With Seed Round to Expand Access to Preventive Care for New Moms

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopie , a prevention-focused maternal health company, has raised $3.7M with its Seed Round, co-led by Beta Boom and Aeroflow Health , a strategic partner. Additional investors include the Sorenson Institute , Luminary Impact Fund , Symphonic Capital , Techstars , and a family office. Funds will be used to expand personalized, virtual mental health care covered by insurance and address social drivers of health (SDoH) for moms across all levels of risk in the United States.

"I feel so proud. We have a lot of momentum to deepen our impact while expanding the services we provide," Anne Wanlund, Founder and CEO of Canopie, said. "Our focus has been on prevention because it's the right thing to do - most maternal mental health conditions, and maternal health complications, are preventable. And we are seeing progress around how these challenges are being prioritized and paid for by our healthcare partners."

Canopie's platform provides one-on-one behavioral health assessments, care management, on-demand programs, and clinician-led virtual classes. Canopie screens and engages expecting mothers early and provides insights to care partners in real time to improve health outcomes.

"Anne is a brilliant and empathetic leader who people want to follow," Kimmy Paluch, Managing Partner at Beta Boom, commented. "They are drawn to her, not only for her vision, but because she cares deeply for her team and the patients that she is helping through Canopie."

Canopie's core on-demand therapeutic program was developed by perinatal clinical psychologists, physicians, researchers, and new moms and is underpinned by 7 meta-analyses and 50 randomized control trials.

In a recent case study with GuideWell , the parent company of Florida Blue, 89% of members engaged in Canopie's core program, 100% of program completers reported improved mood, and 79% of surveyed members attributed Canopie to increased care-seeking behaviors. Black, Latina, and resource-constrained moms were the highest engagers and reported the most benefit.

"What drew me to Canopie was Anne's passion to 'bring joy to the journey' and her 'failure is not an option' level of commitment in the pursuit of patient-centric solutions," said President of Aeroflow and Canopie Board Member Scott Sonnone. "The synergies between our companies present a unique opportunity to genuinely impact maternal health on a population level and give me so much faith in Canopie's ability to grow and succeed."

