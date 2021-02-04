Canopy Animal Health Launches SurityPro™ - A New Generation of CBD Products for Dogs

The SurityPro portfolio is scientifically-formulated to deliver carefully controlled CBD content for customized daily use in dogs of all sizes. All SurityPro CBD Pet products carry the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) quality seal, denoting strict adherence to manufacturing, labeling, testing and marketing guidelines. The products also contain no corn, soy, artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

"After four years of continuing research, testing and collaborating with the veterinary community and regulatory authorities, our new products meet the most rigorous quality standards," said Robert Menardi, DVM, Director of Veterinary Educational and Technical Services at Canopy Animal Health. "We are the industry leader in pet CBD research with more than 32 completed studies into the potential use of cannabinoids in pet health. We're confident in the science behind our products and committed to making CBD soft chews and oils that pet owners can trust and dogs will love."

The new dog CBD products, which are formulated to deliver the highest amount of CBD per body weight available, include five formulas with different intended benefits:

SurityPro Calm (Smoky Bacon flavor, 30 count) with L-Theanine

(Smoky Bacon flavor, 30 count) with L-Theanine Small dogs (5-25 pounds), 11 mg CBD/chew for $32.99



Medium dogs (26-50 pounds), 22 mg CBD/chew for $34.99



Large dogs (51-130 pounds), 50 mg CBD/chew for $36.99

SurityPro Active (Smoky Bacon flavor, 30 count) with Boswellia

(Smoky Bacon flavor, 30 count) with Boswellia Small dogs (5-25 pounds), 14 mg CBD/chew for $32.99



Medium dogs (26-50 pounds), 28 mg CBD/chew for $34.99



Large dogs (51-130 pounds), 54 mg CBD/chew for $36.99

SurityPro Multi (Smoky Bacon flavor, 30 count) with L-Theanine, Boswellia and Krill Oil

(Smoky Bacon flavor, 30 count) with L-Theanine, Boswellia and Krill Oil Small dogs (5-25 pounds), 15 mg CBD/chew for $32.99



Medium dogs (26-50 pounds), 29 mg CBD/chew for $34.99



Large dogs (51-130 pounds), 57 mg CBD/chew for $36.99

S urityPro Healthy Aging (Smoky Bacon flavor, 30 count) with Green-Lipped Mussel, Lutein and Zeaxanthin

(Smoky Bacon flavor, 30 count) with Green-Lipped Mussel, Lutein and Zeaxanthin Small dogs (5-25 pounds), 13 mg CBD/chew for $32.99



Medium dogs (26-50 pounds), 25 mg CBD/chew for $34.99



Large dogs (51-130 pounds), 48 mg CBD/chew for $36.99

SurityPro Well Drops (Unflavored, Chicken, Bacon and Creamy Peanut Butter flavors, 750 mg CBD/bottle) for $39.99

In addition to SurityPro, Canopy Animal Health partnered with Martha Stewart to launch another line of CBD products for pets that includes CBD oil drops and savory soft-baked chews for dogs formulated with premium hemp-derived, broad-spectrum CBD. The flavors, created by Martha Stewart, include chicken and cranberry, chicken and blueberry, as well as chicken-flavored wellness drops.

To purchase SurityPro and Martha Stewart CBD pet products, visit shopcanopy.com. SurityPro will also be available for purchase at Direct CBD Online - https://www.directcbdonline.com .

About Canopy Animal Health

Canopy Animal Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED,NASDAQ: CGC), committed to improving the lives of companion animals through tested and scientifically proven cannabinoid and CBD products. With the industry's largest financial outlay for research and development, Canopy Animal Health is working to develop products that solve real-world pet issues as defined by practicing veterinarians. For more information, please visit canopyanimalhealth.com.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its color-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward–looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward–looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Canopy Growth's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com, respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward–looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy Growth disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

