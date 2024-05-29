Canopy Announces Results of Three-Year ePRO Study to Be Presented at 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting

Research Demonstrates Improved High-Risk Symptom Detection, Comparable Outcomes with ePRO Compared to Phone Triage

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy, the first Continuous Care Platform for oncology, today announced results from a three-year, real-world study demonstrating improved detection of high-risk symptoms and comparable outcomes for patients using an electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) tool compared to telephone triage.

The results of the multi-site study of 12,580 patients were selected for poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois on May 31-June 4, 2024.

The study analyzed reports submitted through Canopy's ePRO Platform by patients diagnosed with breast, lung, or colon cancer across three leading community oncology practices. The study included 3,508 patients who reported symptoms by ePRO and 9,071 patients who only reported by phone.

Key findings demonstrate that in comparison to telephone triage, Canopy's ePRO Platform can facilitate:

More comprehensive symptom reporting: Patients using ePRO reported a wider range of symptoms (median: 6.0, mean: 13.5 reports per patient) compared to phone triage (median: 1.0, mean: 2.1 reports per patient), indicating more thorough communication of symptoms to care providers.

Patients using ePRO reported a wider range of symptoms (median: 6.0, mean: 13.5 reports per patient) compared to phone triage (median: 1.0, mean: 2.1 reports per patient), indicating more thorough communication of symptoms to care providers. Improved detection of high-urgency symptoms: A higher percentage of patients reported high-urgency symptoms using ePRO (53.4%) compared to phone triage (27.0%).

A higher percentage of patients reported high-urgency symptoms using ePRO (53.4%) compared to phone triage (27.0%). Reporting of similar high-urgency symptoms (irrespective of whether symptoms were reported by ePRO or phone): Pain and fatigue were the most common high-urgency symptoms in both groups.

Pain and fatigue were the most common high-urgency symptoms in both groups. Comparable outcomes for high-urgency symptoms: For high-urgency issues, there was no significant difference in the need for acute care visits between ePRO (45.4%) and phone triage (47.5%) groups.

"This study highlights the potential of ePRO to disrupt the way we manage symptom reporting in oncology care," said Dr. Michael Kolodziej, MD, lead author and Head of Medical Oncology at Canopy. "We've demonstrated that not only can ePRO be a viable complement to phone triage, but with further refinement, ePRO can even be a viable substitute."

This builds on Canopy's existing research, including 5 ASCO studies, demonstrating a 22% reduction in ER visits and hospitalizations [ASCO, 2022] and up to 45% higher treatment persistence [ASCO, 2022] for patients utilizing ePRO. The Journal of Oncology Practice also published findings on the large-scale implementation of Canopy's ePRO platform, showing 88% patient engagement at 6 months.

Additional studies exploring Canopy's ability to improve patient outcomes while reducing the burden for oncology care teams are in progress.

About Canopy

Canopy provides oncology practices with a comprehensive platform for all the care that happens between visits. Canopy's multi-channel ePRO and remote triage system enable practices to identify and prioritize patients who need help, resolve their issues using intelligent software, and generate new reimbursement streams from high-quality care. For more information, visit www.canopycare.us .

