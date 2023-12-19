Canopy App Recognized with Three Notable Parenting Awards For AI Parental Control Solution

News provided by

Canopy.us

19 Dec, 2023, 14:15 ET

National Parenting Product Award, The National Parenting Center and The Mom's Choice Award All Offer Seal of Approval to Solution That Keeps Kids Safe Online

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy.us, a leading artificial intelligence solution for combatting harmful digital content for kids and teens, announced today that they have won three prestigious awards for their AI parental control solution. The 2023 National Parenting Award (NAPPA) awarded Canopy in the Back-to-School category, The Mom's Choice Award (MCA) honored the brand in the Best in Family-Friendly Products and The National Parenting Center recognized Canopy among their Fall 2023 winners.

Canopy uses AI and machine learning to recognize and filter inappropriate content on digital devices. The proprietary platform has been trained for over 14 years and is 6x more accurate and faster than other competitors on the market. Canopy empowers families to customize their online experience while providing comprehensive protection on every website. From smart-filtering, porn filtering, anti-tampering features, URL, app and category blocking, sexting prevention, location tracking and screen time alerts, Canopy equips parent with the tools to monitor and protect children's online experience.

"We're extremely honored to be recognized by NAPPA, The National Parenting Center and MCA for our proprietary technology and are very proud to help ease parent's concerns with their kid's online safety," said Yaron Litwin, Canopy Chief Marketing Officer. "With digital devices as such a large part in everyone's lives today, it's crucial for parents not to remove their guards. By staying informed about potential dangers, we can protect our children from hidden threats and here at Canopy, we are dedicated to supporting and providing solutions to parents in any way that we can."

The MCA team raved about Canopy's key features including its Real-Time Smart Filter & Explicit Content Blocker, Sexting Alert, Screen Time Management, Location Awareness and more. Canopy was praised by The National Parenting Center for the app's effectiveness, ability to provide parents peace of mind, the quick and simple set up and countless impressive features such as the "downtime feature" which allows users to pause internet access during scheduled times in addition to the Removal Prevention feature which prevents a child or teen from deleting or disabling the app without parental password/permission.

The company also received exceptional reviews and feedback from the NAPPA team of evaluators and testers which includes:

  • "There is so much on the internet that is inappropriate for kids, so as they get used to devices and navigating the digital world, this is a good way to provide some protection."
  • "This is a good internet filter, using artificial intelligence. It scans as the child browses and detects and blocks explicit content. The program automatically blocks pornographic websites and can block just inappropriate content on sites such as covering revealing clothing. The app also has a locator, so parents know where their child is always."

For more information on Canopy and to get started today, please visit Canopy.us

About Canopy.us
Unleashing the power of AI and machine learning, Canopy takes the lead in safeguarding kids and teens from harmful digital content. With real-time recognition and blocking capabilities, Canopy empowers families to customize their online experience while providing comprehensive protection on every website. Navigate the digital realm with peace of mind, knowing that Canopy is your steadfast shield against online hazards.

SOURCE Canopy.us

Also from this source

New Research Proves Canopy's AI Parental Control Coupled With Parental Mediation Effective In Reducing Harmful Digital Content Seen By Adolescents & Teens

Canopy.us, a leading artificial intelligence solution for combatting harmful digital content for kids and teens, released a new research report...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.