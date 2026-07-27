Canopy Expands Retail Footprint With Nationwide Ulta Beauty Launch, Bringing Healthy Home Wellness To More Consumers

Award-winning wellness brand brings humidifiers, shower filtration, sleep solutions, and exclusive aromas to select stores nationwide and Ulta.com beginning July 27

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy, the wellness brand helping consumers create healthier homes through innovative hydration, filtration, sleep, and aromatherapy solutions, is expanding its retail presence with a nationwide launch at Ulta Beauty. Beginning July 27, 2026, guests will be able to discover a curated assortment of Canopy's most-loved products within Wellness by Ulta Beauty in approximately 360 stores across the country, with an expanded assortment available online at Ulta.com.

The launch marks a significant milestone for Canopy, building on the brand's successful expansion across mass and specialty retail channels and advancing its mission to make healthy home wellness more accessible through thoughtfully designed products that seamlessly fit into everyday routines.

"Wellness has been the foundation of everything we do at Canopy, so partnering with one of the most trusted names in beauty & wellness that's making significant investment in the category could not be more exciting," said Justin Seidenfeld, Co-Founder and President of Canopy.

Available In-Store Beginning July 27

Ulta Beauty guests will be able to purchase a curated assortment of Canopy favorites, including:

Ulta Beauty Exclusive Solstice Aroma Kit, featuring: Moonlit: Warm dark clove adds depth and spice, balanced by zesty orange rind and crisp green mandarin. Sunlit: Fresh eucalyptus leaves blend with light coconut water, finished with a bright touch of bergamot.

Bedside Humidifier with an Ulta Beauty Exclusive Aroma, Sunlit (entire bundle is exclusive to Ulta Beauty)

Sound Machine + Aroma in Cream and White

Mini Filtered Showerhead in Chrome

Created exclusively for Ulta Beauty, the Solstice Aroma Kit captures two distinct moods inspired by the transition from day to night, bringing a sensory layer to Canopy's signature wellness ecosystem.

Expanded Online Assortment

In addition to the in-store collection, Ulta Beauty guests will be able to shop an expanded Canopy assortment online, including:

Bedside Humidifier (Cream, White, Moonstruck)

Sound Machine + Aroma (Cream, White, Moonstruck)

Air Purifier (Cream, White, Moonstruck)

Bath Tub Filter (White, Slate)

Fixed Showerhead (Polished Chrome, Matte Black, Brushed Nickel, Brass)

Handheld Showerhead (Polished Chrome, Matte Black, Brushed Nickel, Brass)

Mini Filtered Showerhead (Polished Chrome, Matte Black, Brushed Nickel, Brass)

Replenishment filters for all above devices

"At Ulta Beauty, wellness rituals have become an increasingly important part of our guests overall beauty and self-care routines, with wellness enthusiasts seeking products that make everyday moments feel more intentional while delivering real benefits. Canopy has taken an everyday category and reimagined it with thoughtfully designed, science-backed solutions that help support healthier skin, hair and overall well-being. From its award-winning humidifiers to beauty-focused shower innovations, the brand makes it easy to turn daily routines into simple moments of self-care. We're thrilled to bring Canopy to Ulta Beauty and introduce our guests to products that seamlessly fit into their routines while supporting their beauty and wellness goals every day." – Laura Beres, Vice President, Wellness, Ulta Beauty.

Canopy's category-leading products are designed to support healthier skin, hair, sleep, and overall wellbeing through hydration, filtered water, clean air, and thoughtfully designed aromatherapy experiences.

The Ulta Beauty launch further strengthens Canopy's mission to support healthier homes and daily wellness routines through products that combine performance, thoughtful design, and real value for the entire household.

For more information, visit Canopy at getcanopy.co and ulta.com.

About Canopy

We're building Canopy out of a need for better home wellness products for ourselves and our loved ones. As our families grow, so does our desire to create a clean, healthy home environment and routine. Research shows us that home conditions such as poor air quality and water impurities are hidden culprits, negatively impacting sleep, immunity, and skin & hair health. So we created a line of reimagined, aesthetic devices that optimize the home for total body and skin wellness. Each device comes with aromatherapy to help you complete your at home self-care ritual. Forget clunky legacy appliances that require hours of maintenance. Just fresh air, filtered water, and effortless benefits for a healthy home.

Media Contact:

The Next Wave PR Rizzi Stigliano

[email protected]

845-380-0557

SOURCE Canopy