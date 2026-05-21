Canopy Studies Selected for Oral and Poster Presentations at 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

New data demonstrate the potential of the Canopy Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Platform to improve patient care by reducing hospitalizations and increasing time on treatment.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy, the leader in Enterprise AI for oncology, today announced two abstracts selected for presentation at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The studies demonstrate the potential of the Canopy RTM Platform to improve outcomes during systemic outpatient care.

Impact of remote therapeutic monitoring with patient-reported outcomes on hospitalization in real-world patients receiving therapy for metastatic solid tumors (abstract #11005) has been selected for oral presentation on Sunday, May 31, 2026, from 9:24 AM - 9:36 AM CDT.

In a study of 1,549 patients with metastatic solid tumors, the group actively using the Canopy RTM platform demonstrated:

Lower acute-care utilization: 28% reduction in hospitalizations (Risk Difference −3.63

percentage points; p=0.032) and lower emergency department visit rates



28% reduction in hospitalizations (Risk Difference −3.63 percentage points; p=0.032) and lower emergency department visit rates Meaningful cost savings: Approximately $3.1 million in estimated annualized acute-care cost savings per 1,000 patients treated for one year



Approximately $3.1 million in estimated annualized acute-care cost savings per 1,000 patients treated for one year Greatest observed benefit among highest-risk patients: Hospitalization reduction was most pronounced among patients at highest baseline risk of hospitalization (Risk Difference -8.91 percentage points; Relative Risk 0.55; Number Needed to Treat ≈ 11)

"These findings add to growing evidence supporting the role of remote therapeutic monitoring in outpatient cancer care," said James Essell, MD, presenting author and Advisor at Cincinnati Cancer Advisors. "Particularly among high-risk patients receiving systemic therapy, Canopy RTM may help meaningfully reduce hospitalizations and associated acute care costs."

Impact of remote therapeutic monitoring on time to discontinuation and acute care events among patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (abstract #11108, poster #91) has been selected for poster presentation on Monday, June 1, 2026, from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT.

In a study of 1,598 patients receiving immune-checkpoint inhibitor therapy, the group actively using the Canopy RTM platform demonstrated:

Higher detection rates of potential immune-related symptoms: Increased detection of key symptoms, including rash, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, and cough



Increased detection of key symptoms, including rash, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, and cough Increased use of outpatient steroids: 64% higher outpatient steroid utilization (Relative Risk 1.64; p<0.001)



64% higher outpatient steroid utilization (Relative Risk 1.64; p<0.001) Longer time to treatment discontinuation: 79% longer median time to treatment discontinuation (224 vs. 125 days)



79% longer median time to treatment discontinuation (224 vs. 125 days) Lower risk of hospitalization: 51% reduction in reported hospitalizations at 12 months (Relative Risk 0.49; p=0.011)



51% reduction in reported hospitalizations at 12 months (Relative Risk 0.49; p=0.011) Meaningful cost savings: Approximately $12.6 million in estimated annualized acute-care cost savings per 1,000 patients treated for one year

"What stands out in this study is the higher detection of potential immune-related symptoms through the Canopy RTM platform," said Benjamin Derman, MD, presenting author and Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago Medicine. "The combination of higher outpatient steroid utilization, longer time to treatment discontinuation, and reduction in hospitalizations and associated costs suggests that RTM may enable more outpatient management of immune-related symptoms during ICI therapy."

Previous studies demonstrating the potential impact of the Canopy RTM platform on oncology patient experience in real-world settings have demonstrated:

22% reduction in ER visits and hospitalizations per 100 patient months 1

per 100 patient months 52% reduction in infection-related hospitalizations , resulting in $977,695 in estimated annual savings per 1,000 patients 2

, resulting in per 1,000 patients 22% - 45% improvement in treatment persistence at three months 3

at three months 88% sustained patient engagement at six months 4

at six months Improved early detection of toxicities with bispecific antibody therapies 5

with bispecific antibody therapies Potential to improve adherence and manage toxicities associated with oral anticancer medication6

About Canopy

Canopy is the leader in Enterprise AI for Oncology, providing practices with a unified platform for all the care that happens between visits and across patient services. Supporting a growing network across 500+ sites of care nationwide, Canopy enables practices to identify and prioritize patients who need help, resolve their issues using AI-native tools, and generate new reimbursement streams. For more information, visit www.canopycare.us.

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1 Kolodziej, M. A., Kwiatkowsky, L., Parrinello, C., Thurow, T., Schaefer, E. S., Beck, J. T., Cherny, N., & Blau, S. (2022). ePRO-based digital symptom monitoring in a community oncology practice to reduce emergency room and inpatient utilization. Journal of Clinical Oncology, 40(16_suppl), 1508

2 Essell J, Ascha M, Schaefer E, Calkins G, Kwiatkowsky L, Kolodziej M, Derman B. (December 6, 2025). Remote therapeutic monitoring reduces hospitalization due to infection in patients being treated for hematological malignancy. Presented as an oral presentation at the 2025 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

3 Parrinello, C., Calkins, G., Kwiatkowsky, L., Schaefer, E. S., Beck, J. T., Ellis, A. R., Blau, S., Telivala, B. P., & Kolodziej, M. A. (2022). Time on treatment is prolonged in patients utilizing an ePRO based digital symptom monitoring platform in the community setting. Journal of Clinical Oncology, 40(16_suppl), 1528. DOI: 10.1200/JCO.2022.40.16_suppl.1528

4 Cherny, N. I., Parrinello, C. M., Kwiatkowsky, L., Hunnicutt, J., Beck, T., Schaefer, E., Thurow, T., & Kolodziej, M. (2022). Feasibility of Large-Scale Implementation of an Electronic Patient- Reported Outcome Remote Monitoring System for Patients on Active Treatment at a Community Cancer Center. JCO Oncology Practice, 18(12), e1918-e1926. DOI: 10.1200/OP.22.00180

5 Derman, B. A., Essell, J. H., Kolodziej, M. A., Kwiatkowsky, L., Calkins, G., Parrinello, C. M., & Ascha, M. S. (2024, December 9). Electronic patient-reported outcome (ePRO) symptom monitoring for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in community settings, focusing on bispecific antibody therapy. American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

6 Sharma, S., Doshi, G., Shumway, N., Schaefer, E., Dave, N., Marcus, A., Dyson, B., Derman, B., Essell, J., Ascha, M., Calkins, G., Neiman, J., Kwiatkowsky, L., & Kolodziej, M. (2025). Application of the remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) platform to optimize adherence and manage toxicity of oral anti-cancer medications (OAM). JCO Oncology Practice, 21(suppl 10), abstract 594. DOI: 10.1200/OP.2025.21.10_suppl.594

SOURCE Canopy