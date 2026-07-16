Canopy and Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Improve Care with Enterprise AI

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy, the leader in Enterprise AI for oncology, today announced a multi-year partnership with Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers (RMCC), the largest multidisciplinary practice in Colorado dedicated solely to providing care for patients with cancer and diseases of the blood.

RMCC will leverage Canopy's Enterprise AI platform across patient services to:

Improve operational efficiency and modernize patient communications through AI-enabled workflows, including secure patient messaging and call center support



through AI-enabled workflows, including secure patient messaging and call center support Expand access to novel treatments, such as bispecific and CAR T-cell therapies , and symptom management for all patients through remote therapeutic monitoring



, and symptom management for all patients through remote therapeutic monitoring Enhance pharmacy workflows and reduce manual processes through automation, including adherence monitoring for oral oncolytics and refill management

"Our commitment to patients is to deliver the best possible care close to home," said Manojkumar Bupathi, MD, MS, President of Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers. "With Canopy, we're investing in AI-native infrastructure that helps us stay at the forefront of this commitment, from how patients engage with their care teams to clinical monitoring and support for novel therapies, all while empowering our staff with tools and automation."

Canopy helps practices manage the growing complexity of cancer care by providing a unified AI platform across patient services: triage, call center and communications, front office, and pharmacy. By embedding AI and automation into existing workflows, Canopy enables faster issue resolution, reduces manual work, and helps practices capture sustainable reimbursement. Canopy recently introduced Kathy, an AI-powered phone operator built specifically for oncology and live at multiple practices, to support teams during peak call volumes and after hours.

"We're proud to partner with Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, a leading practice known for their leadership and innovation, especially regarding clinical trials and novel therapies," said Lavi Kwiatkowsky, Founder and CEO of Canopy. "Our goal is to deliver on the promise of Enterprise AI in ways that meaningfully improve care for patients and reduce complexity for care teams."

Canopy has published a growing body of clinical evidence on the potential of remote therapeutic monitoring to improve patient outcomes. In oral and poster presentations at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting, patients actively using the Canopy RTM platform demonstrated:

28% reduction in hospitalizations in metastatic solid tumors, resulting in ~$3.2M in estimated annualized cost savings per 1,000 patients treated for one year. 1



in metastatic solid tumors, resulting in per 1,000 patients treated for one year. 82% longer median time to treatment discontinuation and 51% lower hospitalization risk at 12 months in immune checkpoint inhibitors, resulting in ~$12.6M in estimated annualized cost savings per 1,000 person-years of ICI treatment.2

About Canopy

Canopy is the leader in Enterprise AI for Oncology, providing practices with a unified platform for all the care that happens between visits and across patient services. Supporting a growing network across 500+ sites of care nationwide, Canopy enables practices to identify and prioritize patients who need help, resolve their issues using AI-native tools, and generate new reimbursement streams. For more information, visit www.canopycare.us.

About Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers

Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers (RMCC) is an independent, physician-led practice that delivers leading-edge technology and treatment options and conducts innovative research. For more than 30 years, RMCC has pioneered community-based care to enable more cancer patients to receive high-quality treatment while staying close to the support of family and friends. RMCC treats more adult cancers than any other healthcare organization in Colorado, providing 19 locations and a network of 54 physicians specializing in cancer care throughout the state. RMCC has played a role in the development of more than 100 FDA-approved cancer-fighting drugs – about one-third of cancer therapies approved by the FDA to date. For more information, visit: www.rockymountaincancercenters.com.

Media Contact

Kaitlin Hemric

[email protected]

704-838-6168

1 Essell JH, Derman BA, Kolodziej MA, et al. Impact of remote therapeutic monitoring with patient-reported outcomes on hospitalization in real-world patients receiving therapy for metastatic solid tumors. J Clin Oncol. 2026;44(suppl 16):abstr 11005. doi:10.1200/JCO.2026.44.16_suppl.11005

2 Derman BA, Kolodziej MA, Essell JH, et al. Impact of remote therapeutic monitoring on time to discontinuation and acute care events among patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors. J Clin Oncol. 2026;44(suppl 16):abstr 11108. doi:10.1200/JCO.2026.44.16_suppl.11108

SOURCE Canopy