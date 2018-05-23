Canopy Growth Announces Inaugural Trading Date on the New York Stock Exchange

"We're a company focussed on leadership, vision, and integrity and listing on one of the most prestigious exchanges in the world validates the level of execution and ambition our team has demonstrated," said Bruce Linton, Chairman & CEO, Canopy Growth. "Five years ago, as a small Smiths Falls based start-up in the cannabis sector, we could have never imagined this historic moment. I am exceptionally proud of our team for what they have built and what we will continue to build by continuing our focus on research, product innovation, and intellectual property to drive the industry forward around the world."

The Company's common shares on the OTC Pink, under the symbol TWMJF, will continue to trade until market close on May 23, 2018, after which these shares will begin trading under the ticker symbol CGC on the NYSE. The Company's common shares listed on the TSX will continue to trade under the ticker symbol WEED.

Canopy Growth focuses on delivering value for shareholders through an unparalleled market strategy which now includes operations in eight countries as well as a licensed domestic growing platform of 2.4 million sq. ft. This domestic production capacity is planned to increase to 5.6 million sq. ft. by the end of the calendar year to meet demand from the recreational market following legalization, as well as the rapidly expanding global medical cannabis market.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth is a world-leading diversified cannabis and hemp company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time.

Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icon Snoop Dogg, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House seeds, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. Canopy Growth operates eight cannabis production sites with over 2.4 million square feet of production capacity, including over 500,000 square feet of GMP-certified production space. The Company has operations in seven countries across four continents. The Company is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and through its partly owned subsidiary, Canopy Health Innovations, has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Through partly owned subsidiary Canopy Rivers Corporation, the Company is providing resources and investment to new market entrants and building a portfolio of stable investments in the sector. From our historic public listing to our continued international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com

