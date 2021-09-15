Canopy Growth Announces Results of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") today announced the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 14, 2021 (the "Meeting").

A total of 259,521,246 common shares of the Company, representing 66.01 % of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were voted in connection with the Meeting by shareholders and proxy holders.

All of the matters put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated July 29, 2021 (the "Proxy Statement"), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. The results are set out below.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Proxy Statement were elected at the Meeting to serve as a director of the Company until the Company's next annual shareholders meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR % Votes cast FOR Votes WITHHELD % Votes WITHHELD Judy A. Schmeling 192,271,525 98.59 % 2,748,610 1.41 % David Klein 188,758,883 96.79 % 6,261,252 3.21 % Robert L. Hanson 184,029,561 94.36 % 10,990,574 5.64 % David Lazzarato 190,182,675 97.52 % 4,837,460 2.48 % William A. Newlands 178,708,945 91.64 % 16,311,190 8.36 % James A. Sabia 186,092,786 95.42 % 8.927,349 4.58 % Theresa Yanofsky 191,090,311 97.98 % 3,929,824 2.02 %

At the Meeting, Canopy Growth shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the 2022 fiscal year and authorized the board of directors to fix its remuneration. In addition, Canopy Growth shareholders approved certain amendments to the Company's By-laws, as further described in the Proxy Statement.

Canopy Growth shareholders also approved an advisory (non-binding) resolution on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

A report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting will be available on both the Company's EDGAR and SEDAR pages at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com, respectively.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp-derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward–looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward–looking statements and the forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Canopy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com, respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward–looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward– looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward–looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

Related Links

canopygrowth.com

