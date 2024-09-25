Canopy Growth Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) is pleased to announce today the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 24, 2024 (the "Meeting").

All of the matters put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated August 1, 2024 (the "Proxy Statement"), were approved by the requisite number of votes cast at the Meeting, as further detailed below.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Proxy Statement was elected at the Meeting to serve as a director of the Company until the Company's next annual shareholders meeting or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Name Of Nominee Votes cast FOR % Votes FOR Votes cast

AGAINST % Votes

AGAINST David Klein 9,745,593 87.41 % 1,403,191 12.59 % Willy Kruh 9,948,323 89.23 % 1,200,462 10.77 % David Lazzarato 9,738,205 87.35 % 1,410,480 12.65 % Luc Mongeau 9,909,034 88.88 % 1,239,161 11.12 % Theresa Yanofsky 9,728,713 87.26 % 1,420,071 12.74 %

Canopy Growth's shareholders also approved the appointment of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP as the Company's auditors and independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, and authorized the Company's board of directors or any responsible committee thereof to fix their remuneration.

In addition, Canopy Growth's shareholders approved an advisory (non-binding) resolution on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, please consult the Company's Report of Voting Results, which will be filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and the Company's Form 8-K which will be filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

