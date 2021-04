Canopy Growth Completes Acquisition of Leading Ontario-based Cannabis Brand Ace Valley

"The team at Ace Valley has built a premium cannabis brand, with an impressive consumer following and we're excited to deploy the full distribution power of Canopy Growth to expand the brand to consumers across Canada," said Rade Kovacevic, President & Chief Product Officer of Canopy Growth. "Ace Valley's complementary consumer positioning fits perfectly into Canopy Growth's strategy of building authentic brands that truly resonate with consumers."

"This is a Canadian success story and proof of the enduring value of authentic, thoughtfully crafted brands and we're proud to have built a strong and loyal consumer following behind Ace Valley," said Mike Wagman and Jesse Dallal, Founders of Ace Valley. "Having collaborated with Canopy Growth through the early success of the brand, we're confident that the integrity of Ace Valley will endure as the talented team at Canopy Growth takes it to the next level."

Ace Valley holds top 5 and top 10 market positions in Ontario across its range of SKUs1 and complements Canopy Growth's existing portfolio of premium vapes, pre-roll joints, and gummies. Ace Valley has carved out a leading position and a particularly strong following among millennial and Gen-Z consumers. This success to date is a perfect example of the continued value of consumer-focused brands, confirming that many cannabis consumers are looking for premium, RTE products from brands they connect with.

Canopy Growth expects to unlock revenue growth opportunities and cost synergies as the Ace Valley brand is extended, leveraging Canopy Growth's distribution network, and by optimizing the mix of insourced and outsourced production to maximize margin.

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leadinWebsite - canopygrowth.comg diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use

of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward–looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward–looking statements and the forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Canopy Growth's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com, respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward–looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy Growth disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward– looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward–looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

