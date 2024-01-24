CANOPY GROWTH KICKS OFF THE NEW YEAR WITH NEW PRODUCTS FROM TWEED, 7ACRES, AND SPECTRUM THERAPEUTICS

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis company, today announced the introduction of new product offerings across the Company's adult use and medical cannabis portfolio, including new Tweed softgels and oils featuring minor cannabinoids, a large format flower offering from Tweed, as well as new medical exclusive pre-roll products from 7ACRES and Spectrum Therapeutics.

"In addition to launching new flower products, we're making it easier to access CBD and minor cannabinoids in convenient oil and softgel formats to support wellness-minded consumers looking to start the year feeling their best," said Dave Paterson, President, Canada, Canopy Growth. "For our medical cannabis consumers, we're proud to continue delivering the variety and convenience that the Spectrum Therapeutics store is synonymous for thanks to new pre-rolls from 7ACRES and the Spectrum Reserve."

Tweed Lemon Meringue Pie flower

For consumers not wanting to compromise quality for quantity, Tweed Lemon Meringue Pie is being served up fresh in a large format 28g package. Packed with sativa whole cannabis flower which has been derived from the Lemon Skunk and Cookies 'n' Cream lineage, it features terpenes a-Pinene, Myrcene and Limonene. Tweed's Lemon Meringue Pie boasts lemon, citrus and nutty vanilla aromas, is hang-dried, and comes in with a 23-29% THC range. Grown in our Kincardine, Ontario facility and packaged with a Boveda humidity control pack to ensure freshness, this new flower offering is full of flavour just like lemon meringue should be.

7ACRES Jack Haze pre-rolls

7ACRES Jack Haze pre-rolled joints are arriving in a 0.5gx14 large pack and feature the famous sativa-dominant cultivar with a unique combination of sweet citrus, crisp pine, and warm spice notes. With a range of 17-23% THC and a max CBD potency of 25%, 7ACRES Jack Haze was the result of a large-scale genetic selection program with the goal of finding this novel sativa expression. This phenotype stood out among the rest as it possessed both the sweet haze notes characteristic of a haze cultivar, along with a distinct spice aroma.

Spectrum Reserve pre-rolls

Exclusive for medical cannabis customers, Spectrum Therapeutics is extending its Spectrum Reserve collection with Alien Breath and (GG#4 x Mendo Breath) pre-roll joints. Coming in a 0.5gx10 large pack of pre-rolls, this hybrid strain delivers a high 22-28% THC range. The flower's berry, fruity, nutty, sour, and chemical notes derive from its Alien Breath and (GG#4 x Mendo Breath) lineage and its terpenes include 3.5% β-Caryophyllene, 6% D-Limonene, 6.5% Beta Myrcene, and 10% Pinene (Alpha & Beta).

With consumer needs top of mind, Tweed has also introduced four new products featuring CBD and minor cannabinoids in both oil and softgel formats.

Tweed CBD:CBG 4:1 Oil

A newly formulated cannabis oil arriving in a 30mL bottle, Tweed CBD:CBG 4:1 is designed to pair with well-being focused daily routines and provides 100 mg/g CBD and 25 mg/g CBG.

Tweed CBD:CBG 6:1 Softgels

For those who prefer the convenience and portability of the softgel format, Tweed CBD:CBG 6:1 is available with 30 softgels per bottle each containing 60 mg of CBD and 10 mg CBG.

Tweed CBD:CBN 4:1 Oil

Coming in a 30mL oil format, the Tweed CBD:CBN 4:1 oil offering is designed to become part of a nightly routine and delivers 100 mg/g CBD and 25 mg/g CBN.

Tweed CBD:CBN 6:1 Softgels

Another win for those who prefer the convenience of softgels, Tweed CBD:CBN 6:1 is available with 30 softgels per bottle each containing 60 mg of CBD and 10 mg CBN.

Tweed oil and softgel products are made with non-GMO, coconut derived MCT oil and blended cannabis extracts. All Tweed offerings are available for purchase via legal recreational cannabis e-commerce channels and retail locations in select regions. 7ACRES and Spectrum products are available for purchase online at spectrumtherapeutics.com. For more information, please visit Tweed and Spectrum Therapeutics.

Disclaimer:

Terpene amounts may vary on a per-lot basis due to the natural variability of cannabis plants. THC and CBD ranges may vary. See product packaging for accurate levels. Everyone experiences cannabis differently.

