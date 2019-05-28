Canopy Growth subsidiary and Canopy Rivers portfolio company Vert Mirabel now fully licensed by Health Canada

Final 190,000 sq. ft. Greenhouse Licensed. Total of 700,000 sq. ft. of Production and Processing Infrastructure Now Fully Licensed

MIRABEL, QC, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Les Serres Vert Cannabis Inc. ("Vert Mirabel"), a subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) ("Canopy Growth") and a portfolio company of Canopy Rivers Inc. (TSXV: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) ("Canopy Rivers") has received its final cultivation licence from Health Canada. All 700,000 sq. ft. of operating space at Vert Mirabel is now licensed for cannabis production. Vert Mirabel was established in December 2017 between Canopy Growth, Canopy Rivers, and Les Serres Stéphane Bertrand ("Bertrand").

"We are thrilled that the operational infrastructure at Vert Mirabel is now fully online with over 500,000 sq. ft. already in production," said Olivier Dufourmantelle, Chief Operating Officer, Canopy Rivers. "Vert Mirabel is a key asset for Canopy Rivers as it provides exposure to a commercially scaled source of locally grown, premium quality cannabis for distribution into Québec and across the country."

The licence for Vert Mirabel increases the facility's growing space by 190,000 sq. ft. It brings Canopy Growth's total Canadian licensed production footprint to approximately 4.6 million sq. ft, another step towards its nearly 5.6 million sq. ft. national platform. The Vert Mirabel facility leverages Bertrand's multi-generational greenhouse operational expertise to produce high-quality cannabis.

"The final licence for Vert Mirabel strengthens our operations and will allow us to increase supply to meet the recreational market demand," said Mark Zekulin, President and co-CEO, Canopy Growth. "From everyone at Canopy Growth, we congratulate the Bertrand family and their team for achieving a fully licensed, large-scale cannabis operation in under 18 months."

Bertrand is a large-scale greenhouse operator and, prior to converting to cannabis, it was the largest producer of pink tomatoes in Canada. "We are proud to announce that our venture with Canopy Growth and Canopy Rivers has reached this milestone," said Stéphane Bertrand. "Obtaining this licence will allow us to pursue our production goals in order to expand our footprint to meet the needs of the Québec market."

Here's to Future Growth (in Québec).

