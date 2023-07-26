Canopy Growth to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

SMITHS FALLS, ON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2023 after markets close on August 9, 2023.

Following the release of its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein, CEO and Judy Hong, CFO on August 9, at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

Webcast Information
A live audio webcast will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/E7gbkpw16N9

Replay Information
A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on November 7, 2023 at: 
https://app.webinar.net/E7gbkpw16N9

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth") is a leading North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to its consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Canopy Growth's CPG portfolio features sugar-free sports hydration brand BioSteel, targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to Acreage Holdings, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands, a leading cannabis edible brand in North America, and Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond its world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

