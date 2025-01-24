Canopy Growth to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on February 7, 2025

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2025 ended December 31, 2024 before financial markets open on February 7, 2025.

Following the release of its third quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with Luc Mongeau, CEO and Judy Hong, CFO on February 7 at 10 AM Eastern Time (ET).

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast will be available at: https://app.webinar.net/yY1K7LrWq9O

Replay Information

A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on May 8, 2025, at: https://app.webinar.net/yY1K7LrWq9O

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a world leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products from owned and licensed brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, and Claybourne, as well as category defining vaporization devices by Storz & Bickel. In addition, Canopy Growth serves medical cannabis patients globally with principal operations in Canada, Germany, Poland, and Australia.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA. Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Brands, a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.

At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.

