Canopy Growth's Seasonal Essentials for Gifting, Gathering, and Unwinding

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives, announced today the launch of two holiday-inspired cannabis products from Tweed, including a sugar-free Cranberry Ginger Ale and Tweed Snowtorious 91K flower, to bring a little extra cheer to the season's festivities.

Tweed Cranberry Ginger Ale

With a crisp, refreshing flavour, Tweed Cranberry Ginger Ale pays homage to a classic Canadian favourite, reimagined for the holidays. Enjoy this sugar-free cannabis beverage with 10mg of THC.

Tweed Snowtorious 91K

This holiday-inspired flower is a true seasonal delight. Tweed Snowtorious 91K is a bold and frosty indica with minty and diesel aromas. It's a cross between popular cultivars Kush Mints (Animal Mints x Bubba Kush) and 91K (Chemdawg 91 x OG Captain Krypt), set to bring some holiday magic to any winter scene.

"At Canopy, innovation is at the heart of everything we do – and this holiday season, we're lighting up celebrations with unique, seasonal products designed to connect with Canadian adult use consumers in a fun way," said Dave Paterson, President, Canada, Canopy Growth. "Each of these offerings reflects our commitment to creativity while staying true to our focus on quality. Whether you're gathering with friends or unwinding after a long winter's day, these seasonal offerings can help elevate any experience."

If you're looking for a stocking stuffer or want something personal to celebrate the end of a long year, 7ACRES Ultra Jack flower and Claybourne Frosted Flyers Infused Pre-Rolls offer a high quality and premium experience for any enthusiast.

7ACRES Ultra Jack

With aromas that evoke the holidays, 7ACRES Ultra Jack is a terpene rich sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing cultivars Ultra Sour with renowned 7ACRES Jack Haze. Experience a citrus kick with undertones of earthy spice.

Claybourne Froster Flyers

Experience some California love this holiday season with Claybourne's Frosted Flyers infused pre-rolls. New in Canada, Claybourne Frosted Flyers offer high potency and nonstop flavour from start to finish and are available in Blue Dream, Strawberry Cough, Pineapple Express, Grape Gasolina, and Banana OG as part of a 1.5g 3-pack or a 5 x 0.5g (2.5g total) Variety Pack.

These offerings from Canopy Growth will be available for purchase via legal recreational cannabis e-commerce channels and retail locations in select regions in addition to the Spectrum Therapeutics online store for authorized medical cannabis consumers.

