Canopy Health and UCSF Health Announce Deep Collaboration on Bay Area Access and Affordability

Tim Judson, MD Appointed Chief Clinical and Innovation Officer at Canopy Health

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Health and UCSF Health are excited to announce a strategic collaboration that will leverage UCSF's deep population health and data analytic expertise to drive best-in-class care delivery for Canopy Health's 40,000 HMO members.

Effective April 15, 2024, Tim Judson, MD, MPH, Medical Director of Care Delivery Transformation at UCSF Health, will join Canopy Health as the organization's first Chief Clinical and Innovation Officer, bringing new leadership to Canopy's daily operations.

The combined challenges of high patient demand and limited physician access require innovative models of care. Under Dr. Judson's leadership, Canopy Health will pioneer the appropriate use of home-based care in an HMO setting so that patients and their families receive the right care with the least disruption to their lives.

"I'm excited to bring insights from my work at UCSF into community settings. Canopy Health is uniquely positioned to improve access to innovative and impactful care," stated Dr. Judson, who will serve as a resource to the six leading medical groups serving Canopy Health patients: Hill Physicians Medical Group, John Muir Physician Network, Providence Medical Network, Santa Clara County IPA, Meritage Medical Network and the Dignity Health Medical Network – Santa Cruz.

"Canopy Health welcomes this strong collaboration with the world-class experts at UCSF," stated Ken Wood, Canopy Health's CEO. "Canopy Health is committed to assuring that our members get the right care, at the right time, and in the right place," stated Wood.

Dr. Judson is a recognized leader in the Hospital at Home movement and will continue to periodically serve as a hospitalist and urgent care physician at UCSF Health to bring the best thinking from academic medicine directly to the physicians and nurses serving Canopy Health's patients.

A second area of focus for Dr. Judson's work will support improving access to needed medical care for new patients who join Canopy Health. Embracing predictive analytics means that patients with emerging needs can be identified and scheduled for timely care, including both virtual and face-to-face visits. Canopy Health's patients range from newborns to centenarians – all deserving of tailored care and appropriate access.

About Canopy Health

Canopy Health is a physician and hospital owned medical alliance that delivers a refreshing approach to healthcare by providing affordable care from a network of exceptional physicians, hospitals, and providers. Incorporated in March 2015 as an affiliation between UCSF Health and John Muir Health, including ownership and leadership by Hill Physicians Medical Group and John Muir Medical Group, Canopy Health developed a unique mission to provide a top-quality continuum of care across the Bay Area through strong alliances with primary care providers, top-tier academic medical facilities, community hospitals, and medical groups. Every day we work to improve access, affordability, quality, and member experience. Canopy Health includes over 5500 physicians and 30 participating hospitals across ten Bay Area counties.

About UCSF Health

UCSF Health is recognized worldwide for its innovative patient care, reflecting the latest medical knowledge, advanced technologies, and pioneering research. It includes the flagship UCSF Medical Center, which is a top-ranked hospital , as well as UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, with campuses in San Francisco and Oakland; Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital and Clinics; UCSF Benioff Children's Physicians; and the UCSF Faculty Practice. These hospitals serve as the academic medical system of the University of California, San Francisco, which is world-renowned for its graduate-level health sciences education and biomedical research. UCSF Health has affiliations with hospitals and health organizations throughout the Bay Area. Visit https://ucsfhealth.org . Follow UCSF Health on Facebook or on Twitter .

