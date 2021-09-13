Canopy Health announces addition of Chinese Hospital to its network

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Health is pleased to announce the addition of Chinese Hospital to its network alliance effective October 1, 2021. Chinese Hospital provides medical, surgical and specialty care to a multicultural community in the San Francisco area. "Chinese Hospital is a great addition to our strong network of hospitals in San Francisco which includes UCSF Health, Dignity Health and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital," says Canopy Health CEO, Mike Robinson. "We partner with UnitedHealthcare and Health Net to offer more affordable access to Canopy Health's powerhouse network of hospitals and medical groups, which now includes Chinese Hospital."

Canopy Health has grown rapidly, adding four hospitals to its alliance since 2019. With this recent addition, the network now encompasses 23 distinguished Bay Area hospitals. A feature unique to Canopy Health is the Alliance Referral Program which empowers members to seek referrals for care anywhere in the Canopy Health network. This program allows members convenient access to care where they live, work and play.

"Chinese Hospital, a healthcare institution serving the SF community for over 120 years, is excited to become a partner in the Canopy Health alliance and serve a broader community in the Bay Area," says Dr. Jian Zhang, Chinese Hospital CEO. "With the shared vision of delivering high-quality and affordable care, we are committed to working together with Canopy Health providers to improve health care for its members."

Members accessing Chinese Hospital will be referred in through their physicians at Hill Physicians Medical Group, the largest independent physician association in Northern California. "We are pleased to see the addition of Chinese Hospital to Canopy Health's alliance, bringing greater access to high-quality care for the San Francisco community," says David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians and a Canopy Health Board Member.

Canopy Health is a physician- and hospital-owned medical alliance that delivers a refreshing approach to healthcare by providing transparent, affordable care from a network of exceptional physicians, hospitals and providers.

Incorporated in March 2015, as an affiliation between UCSF Health and John Muir Health, including ownership and leadership by Hill Physicians Medical Group and John Muir Medical Group, Canopy Health developed a unique mission. Our mission is to provide a top-quality continuum of care across the Bay Area through strong alliances with primary care providers, top-tier academic medical facilities, community hospitals, and medical groups. Every day we work to improve access, affordability, quality and member experience. Canopy Health currently includes five large physician groups and 23 participating hospitals across nine Bay Area counties

