Canopy Health Announces Chandra Welsh as the New Chief Network Development Officer

Before joining Canopy Health, Welsh was Senior Vice President, California Network Management, for Aetna. She and her team were responsible for overall accountability of strategy and performance, including all health system, hospital, independent provider association, physician, and ancillary contract negotiations. She oversaw strategic and innovative provider collaborations, regulatory compliance, and medical cost initiatives while managing a team of 60 high-performing networking staff.

"As an accomplished healthcare leader with more than 25 years' experience in the industry, Chandra brings strategic insight and collaboration skills that will support Canopy Health's differentiated strategy," said Mike Robinson, CEO of Canopy Health. "Her expertise with value-based contracting initiatives and her work with joint venture and accountable care executives will further position Canopy Health in developing more strategic, collaborative partnerships."

In her new role, Welsh will work with the alliance partners and health plan partners to develop strategies and programs in support of Canopy Health's mission of improved quality and affordability through a unique Bay Area network.

"Chandra's ability to see the big picture and engage healthcare providers in a collaborative way will support our physician engagement strategy, ultimately helping us support the best outcomes for our members during this evolving period of growth and development," said Jeff Burnich, M.D., Chief Physician Enterprise Executive of Canopy Health.

A native of California, Welsh holds a bachelor's degree in economics and business administration from St. Mary's College.

The Canopy Health Board of Directors, which includes representatives from UCSF Health, John Muir Health, Meritage Medical Network, and Hill Physicians announced earlier this year the appointment of Mike Robinson as Canopy Health's new CEO and Jeff Burnich, M.D., as Canopy Health's Chief Physician Enterprise Executive. The latest announcement comes, as promised, with a number of significant announcements expected in the coming months that will support Canopy Health's future growth.

About Canopy Health

Canopy Health is a physician- and hospital-owned medical alliance that focuses on delivering a refreshing approach to healthcare and providing transparent, affordable care from a network of exceptional physicians.

Incorporated in March 2015 as an affiliation between UCSF Health and John Muir Health, Canopy Health aims to provide a top-quality continuum of care across the Bay Area through partnerships with primary care providers, top-tier academic medical facilities, community hospitals, and medical groups.

In addition to its founding members, Canopy Health currently includes five physician groups —John Muir Health Physician Network, Meritage Medical Network, Hill Physicians Medical Group, and Santa Clara County IPA (SCCIPA), and Dignity Health Medical Network – Santa Cruz (DHMN-SC).

Canopy Health also includes 19 participating medical centers across nine Bay Area counties — including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma.

SOURCE Canopy Health