Canopy Health Set to Expand Health Net SmartCare

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Health announced today an expansion of its collaboration with Health Net. Through this expansion, Health Net's SmartCare HMO product will be offered to CalPERS-eligible members who live in San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz Counties. Individuals who choose this plan will then have access to nearly 5,000 Bay Area primary care physicians and specialty providers through Canopy Health.

"At Health Net, we're driven every day by our core purpose to transform the health of our communities, one person at a time," said Jenn Moore, Commercial Officer of Health Net. "By offering expanded healthcare options to CalPERS members enrolled in the SmartCare HMO plan, we will help more people live healthier lives and strengthen the families and neighborhoods of San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz Counties."

The new plan will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020. CalPERS members can sign up for the Health Net SmartCare HMO plan during open enrollment and throughout the year with a qualified life event.

"The expansion with Health Net demonstrates our commitment to CalPERS members, allowing them expanded access to premier providers in their communities," said Mike Robinson, CEO of Canopy Health.

Health Net of California, Inc.'s SmartCare HMO plans connect members to a tailored network of provider groups and hospitals near where they live or work.

About Canopy Health

Canopy Health is a physician- and hospital-owned medical alliance that focuses on delivering a refreshing approach to healthcare and providing transparent, affordable care from a network of exceptional providers.

Incorporated in March 2015 as an affiliation between UCSF Health and John Muir Health, Canopy Health aims to provide a top-quality continuum of care across the Bay Area through partnerships with primary care providers, top-tier academic medical facilities, community hospitals, and medical groups.

In addition to its founding members, Canopy Health currently includes five physician groups —John Muir Health Physician Network, Meritage Medical Network, Hill Physicians Medical Group Santa Clara County IPA (SCCIPA) and Dignity Health Medical Network – Santa Cruz. Canopy Health also includes 19 participating medical centers across nine Bay Area counties — including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma.

About Health Net

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded 40 years ago, we remain dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net's 3,000 employees and 85,000 network providers serve more than three million Californians. That's one in 13 residents throughout every county in the State. We provide health plans for individuals, families, employers, people with Medicare and people with Medi-Cal — coverage for every stage of life. We also offer access to behavioral health services, substance abuse prevention programs, managed healthcare services for prescription drugs and employee assistance programs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC). For more information, visit HealthNet.com.

SOURCE Canopy Health