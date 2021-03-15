Canopy Health Welcomes Hon-Wai Kelvin Lam, MD, MBA as the New Chief Medical Officer

Prior to Canopy Health, Lam was Chief Medical Officer of Sutter Health Bay Area, where he oversaw the quality and safety departments of 10 hospitals and three foundations with 2,500+ physicians. Dr. Lam, a longtime physician executive at Sutter Health, is a family medicine physician with nearly 17 years of medical executive experience spanning health plans and medical group and health system leadership. Born in Hong Kong, his family immigrated to the U.S. in the 1980s. Kelvin grew up in the Bay Area. His uncle, a physician, influenced him, which led him to pursue a biology degree before attending medical school at UCLA as a Regent's Scholar. Dr. Lam commented, "I am excited to join an innovative organization that brings together the top care providers in the bay area to deliver the highest quality and affordable health care in a coordinated system."

"Dr. Lam brings a passion for population health to Canopy Health and will continue the work that has already begun with alliance partner collaboration," said Jeff Burnich, MD, Chief Physician Enterprise Executive of Canopy Health. "His experience understanding, that data alone, doesn't convince or change behavior but working to establish personal relationships and credibility to drive change through primary care physician relationships. He is passionate about working toward more affordable, high-quality healthcare, making him the perfect candidate to fulfill the mission of Canopy Health."

"With more than 50,000 enrolled members, Canopy Health is well-positioned for future growth," said Mike Robinson CEO of Canopy Health, "We would like to thank Dr. Durbin for her outstanding leadership as Chief Medical Officer for Canopy. Dr. Durbin has an impressive list of accomplishments, and we appreciate all of her hard work in developing the clinical standards for Canopy Health."

About Canopy Health

Canopy Health is a physician- and hospital-owned medical alliance that delivers a refreshing approach to healthcare and providing transparent, affordable care from a network of exceptional providers.

Incorporated in March 2015, as an affiliation between UCSF Health and John Muir Health, including ownership and leadership by Hill Physicians Medical Group and John Muir Medical Group, Canopy Health developed our mission. Our mission is to provide a top-quality continuum of care across the Bay Area through strong alliances with primary care providers, top-tier academic medical facilities, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Canopy Health currently includes five physician groups —John Muir Physician Network, Meritage Medical Network, Hill Physicians Medical Group, Santa Clara County IPA (SCCIPA), and Dignity Health Medical Network – Santa Cruz. With 22 participating medical centers across nine Bay Area counties — including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma.

