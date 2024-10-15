Canopy Life Sciences announces the appointment of Susanne Clark as Chief Executive Officer as Joe Walsh Transitions to Executive Chair

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Life Sciences ("Canopy"), a leading provider of clinical to commercial solutions for the life sciences industry, is excited to announce the appointment of Susanne Clark from President to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In her new role, Susanne will guide Canopy's strategic vision and oversee day-to-day operations, drawing on her remarkable history of leadership and commercial success. Her deep expertise and commitment to innovation will ensure that Canopy continues to thrive and deliver exceptional value to its clients and stakeholders.

Susanne Clark - Canopy Life Sciences' President and new CEO

Joe Walsh, who has served as CEO of Canopy since 2018, will transition to the role of Executive Chair. In this new capacity, Joe will concentrate on steering the company's long-term strategy and governance, ensuring continued alignment with its vision and values.

"We are confident in Susanne's ability to lead Canopy into the next phase of innovation and growth," said Joe Walsh "Her leadership and expertise have been critical to our progress, and I look forward to supporting her in this new capacity."

Susanne added, "I am truly honored to take on this new opportunity and continue leading Canopy toward even greater accomplishments. With a highly talented Senior Leadership Team and a promising future ahead, I'm excited to build on our strategy in this next phase. This chapter reaffirms our steadfast commitment to both our dedicated team and valued clients. Together, we will strive for excellence and ensure Canopy remains at the forefront of our industry."

About Canopy Life Sciences:

Canopy Life Sciences provides clinical to commercial solutions to over 225 biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies. The company offers solutions in the areas of Regulatory Affairs, Regulatory Operations, MLR, Content Innovation, Medical Affairs, Technology, and Global Recruiting.

Learn more at www.hellocanopy.com

Here to get your science there.

SOURCE Canopy Life Sciences