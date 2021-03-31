CANOPY Management Recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading full-service Amazon agency, CANOPY Management, today unveiled its certification as an officially-recognized "Great Place to Work".

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

To be certified as a "Great Place to Work," organizations must pass a rigorous process that uses validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's data-driven "For All" methodology. Earning this certification means that at least 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience with their employer.

Like all organizations that apply for accreditation, CANOPY Management's employees participated in an anonymous survey to determine the company's eligibility, and here are just a few of the survey's key findings:

97% of respondents agreed: "People avoid politicking and backstabbing as ways to get things done."

97% of respondents agreed: "You can count on people to cooperate."

100% of respondents agreed: "People care about each other here."

100% of respondents agreed: "When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome."

"At CANOPY, our culture is all about how we all show up every day—how we behave and treat each other while delivering best-in-class results for the Amazon brands we represent. The fact that we average an 84% year-over-year profit for our clients (who we call Partners) really gives the CANOPY Tribe a solid sense of accomplishment and pride," said Brian Burt, Founder and CEO of CANOPY Management.

"I'm a big believer in giving our employees what they want. A good employee in the wrong position will be highly ineffectual, and that's why we focus on finding the most talented and intelligent candidates we can and giving them a seat on the CANOPY team that will have them thrilled to be a part of our Tribe and passionate about the work. And what's more—I know our clients can feel that passion every day."

While CANOPY's leadership team is quick to recognize the positive role the entire organization has played in shaping the company's culture, they also note that this commitment doesn't just benefit CANOPY's employees.

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work, acknowledges the benefit that positive company culture has on client returns. "We congratulate CANOPY Management on their Certification," said Lewis-Kulin. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

"The CANOPY team grew by over 62% last year," Burt added. "The fact that every one of those new employees felt incredibly welcomed just goes to show the strength of our company culture, onboarding process, and commitment to bringing together the best and the brightest in the Amazon industry."

As a full-service Amazon marketing agency, CANOPY Management is the driving force behind many of the most successful brands on Amazon.

PRESS CONTACT

Alex Smythe, Associate Digital Content Producer

[email protected]

Related Images

canopy-management-logo.png

CANOPY Management logo

SOURCE CANOPY Management