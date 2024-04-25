Canopy Positions for Growth with Appointment of Susanne Clark as President

DANBURY, Conn., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Life Sciences ("Canopy"), a leading provider of clinical to commercial solutions to the life sciences industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Susanne Clark as President. With over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry, Susanne brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to her new role.

Throughout her distinguished career, Susanne has cemented her reputation as a respected leader with a proven track record in shaping the strategic direction of global business development and operations. Recognized for her adeptness in assembling high-caliber teams and devising go-to-market strategies, she consistently achieves commercial success.

In her new role, Susanne will be entrusted with shaping Canopy's future, driving business growth, and ensuring success in a highly complex and competitive industry. Leveraging her deep industry knowledge, she will lead and execute the strategic vision for the organization, collaborating with division leaders, overseeing a coordinated sales and business development effort, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality services and products to clients.

Prior to joining Canopy, Susanne served as President and Chief Strategy Officer of the Integrated Medical Communications Capabilities and Solutions division at Envision Pharma Group (EPG) for 18 years. Her tenure and professional achievements played a pivotal role in the growth of EPG.

"I am excited to welcome Susanne to the Canopy team," said Joe Walsh, CEO of Canopy. "This new position is critical to the fulfillment of our mission, business expansion, and serving the needs of our clients. Susanne's experience and proven leadership will be instrumental in driving our success in the years to come."

Susanne Clark expressed her enthusiasm about joining Canopy. "I am thrilled and honored to be a part of the Canopy team at a time of exciting growth and advancement," said Susanne Clark. "I'm eager to enhance Canopy's value through excellence in service and the integration of new products and technologies, while maintaining our steadfast commitment to continuous innovation."

