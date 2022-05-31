Canopy Presents Research on Patient Impact of ePRO-Based Patient Monitoring at 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Canopy's two new studies demonstrate improved treatment persistence at 3 months (22 percent - 45 percent higher) and 22 percent lower rates of adverse clinical events

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy, the first Intelligent Care Platform for oncology, today announced they will be presenting their research on the patient impact of their ePRO-based patient monitoring platform at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held June 3-7.

Canopy's poster presentation will highlight an observational study of 2,340 patients across three practices and multiple classes of therapy, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Results show that the proportion of patients monitored by Canopy's platform (the ePRO cohort) were more likely to remain on therapy at 3 months. The proportion of people who remained on treatment at 3 months ranged from 22 percent - 45 percent higher in the ePRO cohort as compared to patients in the non-ePRO cohort (70.1 percent vs 57.4 percent for bevacizumab, 79.5 percent vs 65.2 percent for pembrolizumab, and 65.9 percent vs 45.6 percent for rituximab).

Canopy's oral presentation, taking place on Monday, June 6 at 5:24 PM CT, will cover a single-center observational study of 2,658 patients. In this study, the authors observed a 22 percent lower rate of adverse clinical events, specifically emergency room and hospital admissions, of patients in the ePRO cohort compared to patients in the non-ePRO cohort.

These studies build on data previously reported at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting highlighting the successful implementation of ePRO-based monitoring in the community oncology setting.

"A year ago, Canopy proved that meaningful engagement of oncology patients on an ePRO-based patient monitoring platform was possible. With these two new studies, Canopy has proven that the clinical impact of these tools is significant, both in reducing ER visits and hospitalizations, and increasing time on treatment," said Michael Kolodziej, MD, Head of the Medical Advisory Board at Canopy. "These results have completely shifted the narrative: it's no longer a question around whether practices can deploy ePRO-based patient monitoring, it is proof that they should."

This work reflects Canopy's ongoing collaboration with cancer centers in support of its mission to provide every cancer patient with the best possible experience and outcomes through an intelligent platform built for care.

"At Canopy we are committed to continuous and rigorous evaluation of our clinical impact. We do this to learn how we help patients and practices, and so that we can continue to iterate and improve," said Lavi Kwiatkowsky, CEO and Founder of Canopy. "We are thrilled with these initial results and are excited to continue partnering with leading oncology practices in pursuit of our mission."

Canopy collaborated on the accepted research with: Michael A. Kolodziej, Christina M. Parrinello, Nathan I. Cherny, Geoffrey Calkins, Highlands Oncology Group, Cancer Specialists of North Florida, and Northwest Medical Specialties.

To see the full abstracts and learn more about Canopy, go to CanopyCare.us. Interested in meeting with Lavi and the Canopy team in person at ASCO? Schedule a meeting here.

Oral Presentation

ePRO-based digital symptom monitoring in a community oncology practice to reduce emergency room and inpatient utilization.

First author: Michael A. Kolodziej, MD

Abstract: 1508

Details: Monday, June 6 at 5:24 PM CT

Poster Presentation

Time on treatment is prolonged in patients utilizing an ePRO based digital symptom monitoring platform in the community setting.

First Author: Christina M. Parrinello, PhD, MPH

Abstract: 1528

About Canopy

Canopy is the first Intelligent Care Platform for oncology. Designed to allow practices to improve patient outcomes at lower cost, Canopy's platform includes a full suite of intelligent EMR-integrated solutions, such as Remote Patient Monitoring, Chronic and Principal Care Management tools, Oral Oncolytics solutions, Provider workflow tools, as well as automated reimbursement capture. Canopy has numerous leading cancer treatment centers across the U.S. live on the platform and is growing 160 percent per year, with 90 percent and 68 percent of patients still engaged after 6 and 18 months respectively. For more information, visit canopycare.us.

