Canopy Real Estate Partners Closes $75 Million Inaugural Real Estate Fund

Denver-based investment firm targeting middle-market commercial real estate across the Western U.S.

DENVER, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Real Estate Partners announced the final close of its $75 million inaugural real estate fund. The platform was launched by veteran real estate investor Jay Rollins, founder of JCR Capital, which was acquired by a public company in 2018, and real estate operator Tucker Manion, who leads the firm's acquisition and operational platform.

Jay Rollins, co-founder and CEO of Canopy Real Estate Partners Tucker Manion, co-founder of Canopy Real Estate Partners.

The fund was raised from a diversified group of institutional investors, family offices and registered investment advisors. Canopy Fund I targets value-add multifamily, industrial and retail assets in Western U.S. markets where refinancing pressure and reduced liquidity have created acquisition opportunities.

The fund is currently about 45 percent deployed across six assets and is generating approximately a 6 percent current annual yield at the portfolio level. Canopy expects to fully deploy the fund during the first half of 2026.

The Denver-based firm focuses on middle-market transactions typically valued below $50 million, a segment of the commercial real estate market that larger institutional funds often overlook.

"Most of the capital flowing back into real estate is chasing the largest assets and the biggest funds," said Jay Rollins, co-founder and CEO of Canopy Real Estate Partners. "But the real pricing reset is happening in the middle market, where assets are fundamentally sound but owners are dealing with refinancing pressure or legacy capital structures that no longer work."

Rollins has founded four real estate investment platforms over his career and has participated in more than $4 billion of commercial real estate transactions across more than 630 investments.

In its core markets, Canopy acquires assets directly and manages them through its internal investment platform. In select markets, the firm partners with experienced local operators through joint ventures, combining institutional underwriting and asset management with on-the-ground operating expertise.

Manion previously built and operated a Denver-based real estate investment business that now forms the operational foundation of Canopy's acquisition platform.

"Many of these properties are performing well operationally," said Tucker Manion, co-founder of Canopy Real Estate Partners. "What we're seeing across the market is stress in the capital structure. That creates opportunities for investors who understand both the real estate and the financing behind it."

Rollins said the firm was designed to pursue opportunities created by rising interest rates and a wave of maturing commercial real estate debt.

Following the close of Fund I and its ongoing deployment, Canopy expects to launch Canopy Fund II later this year with a target of $250 million to $350 million in commitments.

The second fund will continue the firm's strategy of acquiring income-producing multifamily, industrial and retail assets across Western U.S. markets while expanding partnerships with select local operators.

"Fund I was about building the platform and proving the strategy," Rollins said. "Fund II is about scaling it."

About Canopy Real Estate Partners

Canopy Real Estate Partners is a commercial real estate investment firm focused on acquiring value-add multifamily, industrial and retail assets across the Western United States. The firm invests directly in its core markets and partners with select local operators in non-core markets, applying institutional underwriting, asset management and governance standards to middle-market investments.

Canopy Real Estate Partners was founded by Jay Rollins and Tucker Manion. For more information, visit canopyrepartners.com.

SOURCE Canopy Real Estate Partners