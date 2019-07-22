Canopy Rivers' Flagship PharmHouse JV Licensed By Health Canada

TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN GLOBAL PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION PLATFORM NOW OPERATIONAL

TORONTO, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Rivers Inc. ("Canopy Rivers" or the "Company") (TSXV: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) is pleased to announce that its 49%-owned joint venture, PharmHouse Inc. ("PharmHouse"), has received a cultivation licence from Health Canada. PharmHouse will be immediately commencing operations in 190,000 sq. ft. of licensed nursery infrastructure and plans to ramp up the entire 1.3 million sq. ft. ultramodern greenhouse before the end of 2019 to deliver low-cost and high-quality cannabis and cannabis derivative products to the Canopy Rivers ecosystem of partners, both domestically and internationally.

"This is a significant corporate milestone for Canopy Rivers. We believe the PharmHouse platform to be the epitome of value creation for our shareholders, and exposure to this project represents an investment opportunity only available through Canopy Rivers," said Narbe Alexandrian, President and CEO of Canopy Rivers. "Together with the expertise of agriculture industry titan Paul Mastronardi, along with our team of ag-specialist joint venture partners, Canopy Rivers has helped finance, construct, and prepare for licence one of the largest, state-of-the-art cannabis facilities in the world, and has already backed it with multi-year contracts with internationally -focused industry leaders that we expect will translate into significant cash flow and profitability," continued Alexandrian.

Founded by Canopy Rivers and the principals and operators (the "Joint Venture Partners") of North American agriculture and produce conglomerate Mastronardi Produce Limited, PharmHouse is a newly -built 1.3 million sq. ft facility located in Leamington, Ontario. Its transformative approach to production integrates a high degree of automation, lean manufacturing processes, and commercial agricultural best practices. The result is a large-scale greenhouse operationally optimized for commercial -scale, low -cost cannabis production that is designed to comply with Good Manufacturing Practices. Through the Joint Venture Partners, PharmHouse has access to plant science, automation, and logistical expertise that has been developed over multiple generations by a continental leader and garnered recognition and support from some of the largest retailers and wholesalers throughout Canada and the United States.

PharmHouse has already entered into commercial offtake agreements for a combined 50% of its 2020 production with industry leaders Canopy Growth Corp (TSX: WEED,NYSE: CGC) and TerrAscend Corp (CSE: TER,OTCQX: TRSSF), validating the Canopy Rivers ecosystem model and supporting the international brand and distribution platforms of the Company and its partners.

"This licence is a monumental achievement for PharmHouse, a joint venture that I believe represents the future of cannabis production, distribution, and technological innovation," said Paul Mastronardi, CEO of Mastronardi Produce Limited and, in his personal capacity, the largest individual shareholder in the PharmHouse joint venture. "We look forward to continuing to lend our proven operational, marketing, and distribution expertise to PharmHouse, and collaborating with Canopy Rivers to continue building our planned global cannabis platform."

Paul Mastronardi and the Joint Venture Partners bring significant thought leadership and insight to the cannabis industry, drawing on their successful experience as innovators, marketers, and distributors of greenhouse -grown vegetables for more than 60 years. With a focus on new technologies and sustainable cultivation practices, they have become one of the largest greenhouse operators in the world and have experience managing more than 4,000 productive acres of agriculture operations under both an owned/operated and contract manufacturing basis throughout Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, and more.

"Our focus on capacity, innovation, and speed to market has been a competitive advantage of PharmHouse since our company's inception just over a year ago," said Tony Abbas, General Manager of PharmHouse. "With the project fully funded and licence now in hand, our strong and focused team intends to continue our rapid progress and ramp up towards full operations in the coming months. We believe that we are well on our way to establishing PharmHouse as a premier large-scale, low-cost, cannabis production and global distribution platform," continued Abbas.

Canopy Rivers is a unique investment and operating platform structured to pursue investment opportunities in the emerging global cannabis sector. Canopy Rivers works collaboratively with Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED,NYSE: CGC) to identify strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. Canopy Rivers has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector. As the portfolio continues to develop, constituents will be provided with opportunities to work with Canopy Growth and collaborate among themselves, which Canopy Rivers believes will maximize value for its shareholders and foster an environment of innovation, synergy and value creation for the entire ecosystem.

