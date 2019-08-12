Canopy Rivers receives conditional approval to graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Rivers Inc. ("Canopy Rivers" or the "Company") (TSXV: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and list its class A subordinated voting shares (the "Subordinated Voting Shares") on the TSX.

"This represents another important milestone for Canopy Rivers and demonstrates the Company's continued growth and commitment to driving shareholder value," said Narbe Alexandrian, President and CEO of Canopy Rivers. "We believe that a TSX listing will substantiate our strong commitment to corporate governance and provide us with exposure to a broad new investor base that will enhance liquidity."

Final approval of the listing is subject to Canopy Rivers meeting certain standard and customary conditions required by the TSX. Upon receipt of final TSX approval, Canopy Rivers' Subordinated Voting Shares will be voluntarily delisted from the TSXV and commence trading on the TSX under the ticker symbol "RIV".

About Canopy Rivers:

Canopy Rivers is a unique investment and operating platform structured to pursue investment opportunities in the emerging global cannabis sector. Canopy Rivers identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. Canopy Rivers has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector. As the portfolio continues to develop, constituents will be provided with opportunities to work with Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED,NYSE: CGC) and collaborate among themselves, which Canopy Rivers believes will maximize value for its shareholders and foster an environment of innovation, synergy and value creation for the entire ecosystem.

