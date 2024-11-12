Canopy to be Highlighted in Two Studies at ASH 2024

Research Shows Potential to Improve Time on Treatment and Detection of High-Risk Toxicities for Blood Cancer Patients Using the Canopy Continuous Care Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy, the first Continuous Care Platform for oncology, today announced findings from two studies demonstrating the clinical impact of EHR-integrated Remote Therapeutic Monitoring for patients with various hematologic malignancies. These studies demonstrate the potential of the Canopy Platform to increase time on treatment and improve detection of high-risk toxicities in patients across a variety of therapies, including bispecific antibodies.

The results of these multi-site studies have been selected for poster presentations at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting in San Diego, California on December 7-10, 2024.

Symptoms Detection Among Patients with Lymphoid Malignancies (LM) Using Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePROs) in Community Hematology-Oncology Clinics , evaluates the effectiveness of ePRO-based Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) in a cohort of patients with lymphoid malignancies compared to traditional phone-based symptom reporting. Key findings include:

Symptoms reported more quickly and frequently : Within 90 days of first treatment, patients using ePROs reported symptoms an average 38 days earlier than those using phone calls and also reported symptoms more frequently.

: Within 90 days of first treatment, patients using ePROs reported symptoms an average 38 days earlier than those using phone calls and also reported symptoms more frequently. Faster clinical responses : For symptoms needing clinical action, a median 47 minutes passed between ePROs submission and nurse triage assessment compared to a median 97.7 minutes for reports submitted by phone call.

: For symptoms needing clinical action, a median 47 minutes passed between ePROs submission and nurse triage assessment compared to a median 97.7 minutes for reports submitted by phone call. Increased time on treatment: Within 90 days of first treatment, 76% of patients enrolled in ePROs and submitting a symptom report remained on treatment compared to 65% of patients not enrolled in ePROs.

"Our findings suggest that the Canopy Platform can significantly enhance both the speed and frequency of symptom detection in patients with lymphoid malignancies. By enabling earlier detection of critical symptoms, ePROs may help improve patient-provider communication and support more timely clinical response," said James Essell, MD, lead author of the study, Medical Director of the Center for Cancer and Cellular Therapy at Oncology Hematology Care (OHC) and The Jewish Hospital, and Chair for Cellular Therapy at Sarah Cannon Research Institute.

Electronic Patient-Reported Outcome (ePRO) Symptom Monitoring for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma in Community Settings, Focusing on Bispecific Antibody Therapy , explores the use of ePRO-based Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) in patients receiving bispecific antibodies and triplet therapies for RRMM. Researchers focused on detecting high-risk toxicities, such as cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS). The study was conducted across six community practices, where the adoption of bispecific antibodies has been limited in part due to the complex toxicity profiles of these therapies. Key findings include:

Increased symptom communication : At 30 days post-treatment, 45% of patients actively monitored had communicated their symptoms from home, compared to 12.9% of those using phone-based reporting.

: At 30 days post-treatment, 45% of patients actively monitored had communicated their symptoms from home, compared to 12.9% of those using phone-based reporting. Improved detection of high-risk toxicities: Patients monitored via Canopy had critical symptoms identified at higher frequencies than phone-based reporting: fatigue (55.6% vs 1.5%), pain (38.9% vs 9.2%), breathing difficulties (11% vs 3.1%), and fever (11% vs 9.2%).

"While showing significant clinical potential, novel therapeutics like bispecific antibodies have had limited adoption due to complex toxicity profiles that require vigilant monitoring. Our study demonstrates that Remote Therapeutic Monitoring may facilitate safer administration of emerging therapies in the community setting by detecting potential adverse events before they escalate to more critical issues," said Benjamin Derman, MD, lead author of the study and Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago Medicine.

These studies build on Canopy's existing research, including 5 ASCO studies, demonstrating a 22% reduction in ER visits and hospitalizations [ASCO, 2022] and up to 45% higher treatment persistence [ASCO, 2022] for patients utilizing the Canopy Platform. The Journal of Oncology Practice published findings on the large-scale implementation of the Canopy Platform, showing 88% patient engagement at 6 months.

About Canopy

Canopy provides oncology practices with a comprehensive platform for all the care that happens between visits. Canopy's Continuous Care Platform enables practices to identify and prioritize patients who need help, resolve their issues using intelligent software, and generate new reimbursement streams from high-quality care. Over the past year, Canopy has grown its provider base by 4X, now exceeding 1,200 providers across prominent practices nationwide. For more information, visit www.canopycare.us .

