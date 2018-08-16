Canopy Wealth Management Opens Its Doors And Spreads Its Roots

MIDDLETON, Wis., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Wealth Management, a Registered Investment Advisor, proudly announces its official opening as an independent wealth management and advisory firm. With offices in Middleton, Wisconsin and Southfield, Michigan, Canopy Wealth Management is dedicated to serving clients with expertise in customized portfolio management and wealth planning, all while providing high quality, personalized service acting as a fiduciary for its clients.

Managing over $600 million at their previous firm, Northwestern Mutual, Canopy Wealth Management's founding partners, Eric Raether and Ernest Moosherr, combine over a half century of professional experience creating, implementing and managing investment, retirement, education, and charitable giving plans and strategies. They are joined by partners Rick Mida and David Muehl, as well as wealth manager, Joe Mayone. "The purpose of forming Canopy Wealth Management is to better help clients achieve their financial goals by utilizing cutting-edge technology and best in-class tools," states Ernest (Ernie) Moosherr.

"Canopy Wealth Management is founded with the underlining principal of commitment to our clients in aligning their individual needs and values with their unique goals and dreams," explained Eric Raether. "Through our disciplined investment philosophy and approach, we provide each client with the balance of growth potential and protection that is right for them."

Canopy Wealth Management also provides seasoned operations and client service teams to meet the needs of existing and new clients of the firm. "The team has a wide range of expertise in all phases of life with a core belief in collaboration bringing insightful advice throughout the client journey," stated Rick Mida. Canopy Wealth Management is committed to being a steward of financial well-being in the communities it serves.

Canopy Wealth Management has established a relationship with TD Ameritrade Institutional as its preferred agent for all custodial, clearing and trading support.

