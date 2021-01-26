CanopyLAB Secures $3 Million Investment Round Led by Sparkmind.vc

MARYLAND CITY, Md., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CanopyLAB, the EdTech company whose vision is to change the way we learn by combining artificial intelligence, virtual learning, social media, and empowerment through learning, announced it has attracted a $3 million funding round. $1.5 million consists of venture financing and $1.5 in venture debt from the Danish Growth Fund combined with soft money from the Innovation Fund Denmark, amongst others.

CanopyLAB co-founders at HQ in Copenhagen, Denmark

The investment will help the company further expand its sales and marketing efforts. The investment round was led by Finnish edtech specialist Sparkmind.vc and joined by The Index Project, JBO invest, and the existing investor group. Sparkmind.vc Partner Kai Talas will join CanopyLAB's Board of Directors as the Chairman.

The financing builds on an exceptional year for CanopyLAB, which saw a rapidly growing roster of clients, key executive appointments, and market momentum in the areas of eLearning and artificial intelligence. CanopyLAB's client roster grew to include 200+ companies and educational institutions such as CARE (Peru), Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (India) and TEINTE Educación (Mexico), The Danish Electrician Association among many others.

"As an industry, we're just scratching the surface of how powerful virtual learning. Learners from across the globe turn to CanopyLAB for a trusted partner to digitise schools and corporate learning," said CanopyLAB's Chief Executive Officer Sahra-Josephine Hjorth. "Having the financial support and expertise of Sparkmind.vc and the Index Project will help us execute our vision even more rapidly and broadly - and with the benefit of experience, perspective, and relationships of a leading tech investor.

"CanopyLAB's offering is well-timed with the rapidly increasing demand for solutions that extend the reach of a brand's content and drive business results," said Kai Talas, Partner at Sparkmind.vc. "CanopyLAB is a powerful solution for the industry, and we are excited to collaborate with and support them as they work to build a great company in an exciting sector."

About CanopyLAB

CanopyLAB is an EdTech company founded in Copenhagen. It introduces new engaging and collaborative learning methods to meet the 21st-century skills gap. Based on one platform, CanopyLAB offers both white label solutions for educational institutions and organizations and a free, global learning solution for leading NGOs focusing on Climate Action & Sustainability, the SDGs, Health, Sexual & Reproductive Rights, Entrepreneurship, and Democracy.

David Pines, COO, [email protected] +1 (610) 283-4085

https://canopylab.com

About Sparkmind.vc

Sparkmind.vc is the first Nordic venture capital company exclusively focused on the learning sector. The company invests from Seed to Series B stages in teams transforming how the world learns. Its investments are focused on solutions that improve learning outcomes, increase access and efficiency of learning or use data insight to better support educators and learners.

Kai Talas, Partner, [email protected], +358 40179 20 44

‍https://www.sparkmind.vc

