Canovation and CANPACK Formalize Collaboration to Accelerate CanReseal® Toward Commercial Launch

The companies will align Canovation's resealable aluminum can-end technology with CANPACK's global manufacturing expertise to support the next stage of scale-up.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canovation, a packaging innovation company focused on sustainable metal container solutions, and CANPACK, a leading global manufacturer of aluminum beverage cans and packaging formats, today announced a collaboration to advance CanReseal® toward commercial readiness and pilot-scale deployment.

Canovation and CANPACK Announcement - June 2, 2026

The collaboration marks an important step in advancing Canovation's CanReseal® technology from late-stage development toward broader commercial applications. By combining Canovation's proprietary resealable can-end system with CANPACK's manufacturing knowledge and global industry reach, the companies intend to support the technical and manufacturing alignment needed for future pilot-scale production and market introduction.

Under the agreement, Canovation and CANPACK will work together to complete the remaining development activities required to position CanReseal® for pilot-line implementation. The collaboration is designed to bridge the gap between technology validation and real-world production readiness, supporting future commercialization within the aluminum beverage can supply chain.

Canovation will continue to be supported by its long-standing development partner, Stolle Machinery Company LLC, a global leader in can-making equipment and tooling solutions. Stolle's continued involvement provides engineering, tooling, and manufacturing equipment support as CanReseal® advances toward implementation on existing can-making infrastructure.

CanReseal® is an innovative aluminum can end system that enables resealability while leveraging the scale, efficiency, and infrastructure established across decades of can manufacturing and filling operations. Designed to enhance consumer convenience and support the circular economy, CanReseal® builds on aluminum's inherent recyclability and value retention, offering a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic packaging without disrupting today's industry processes.

CanReseal® is designed to enable:

Resealable aluminum beverage packaging

Compatibility with existing can manufacturing and filling infrastructure

Circular economy and sustainability initiatives

Enhanced consumer convenience and portability

To learn more about CanReseal®, visit www.canovation.com.

Canovation's development of CanReseal® has been supported through participation in leading innovation platforms, including the 100+ Accelerator, a global program backed by major consumer goods companies, as well as engagements with organizations such as REMADE Institute, a U.S. public-private partnership advancing circular economy technologies and sustainable manufacturing systems.

As the program advances toward pilot-scale deployment, Canovation is actively engaging strategic and financial partners to support the next phase of commercialization and pilot-line implementation.

"We are excited to formalize our relationship with CANPACK as we move into the final stages of commercial readiness and validation," said Jeff Grajewski, Chief Operating Officer of Canovation. "This collaboration allows us to align closely with a global manufacturing leader as we prepare for pilot production and commercialization."

"This relationship reflects our continued commitment to advancing innovative and sustainable packaging technologies," said Fabio Hees, Group Commercial Officer at CANPACK . "We look forward to working with Canovation to prepare CanReseal® for commercialization."

The companies expect to complete development activities in the near term and will work collaboratively to establish pilot operations as a foundation for future commercial deployment.

About Canovation LLC

Canovation LLC is a U.S.-based packaging technology company focused on advancing sustainable metal packaging solutions. The company's flagship innovation, CanReseal®, is designed to enhance the functionality of aluminum beverage cans while supporting global efforts to reduce reliance on single-use plastics and improve recycling outcomes. For more information, visit www.canovation.com.

About CANPACK Group, Inc.

CANPACK Group, Inc., part of Giorgi Global Holdings, Inc., is a global manufacturer of aluminum beverage cans and packaging solutions for the food and beverage industries, as well as glass bottles and metal closures. CANPACK employs approximately 8,500 people worldwide and has operations in 15 countries. For more information, visit www.canpack.com.

Media Contact Canovation:

Caleb Hayes

Business Development Mgr.

M: + 1 850 491 8127

E: [email protected]

Media Contact CANPACK:

Marta Kopcik

Group Communications Manager

M: +48 695 001 161

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Canovation, LLC