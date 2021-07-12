CanRemediate is bringing our remediation and pasteurization process to Oklahoma, in partnership with Bud Maxx OKC!

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our process utilizes Radio Frequency technology to pasteurize flower efficiently and effectively, while maintaining both the cannabinoid content and a great terpene profile. The appearance remains unaltered, and your product is able to enter the market as smokable flower. One of the major values of using our cannabis process is that it not only kills all strains of human pathogenic microbes, such as aspergillus, but it also kills microbes responsible for aging and browning the cannabis flower, effectively extending shelf life. Pasteurizing your cannabis before submitting for lab testing will greatly reduce your risk of failing for all microbial contaminants, saving you time and money in the long run.

Several key benefits to our specific process include:

Radio frequency uses volumetric heating, meaning there is no temperature differential from the surface to center, and no prolonged soak time which could be damaging to protein functionality.

A short heating cycle (only 15 minutes) allows the product to maintain protein functionality, and other organoleptic and nutritional qualities.

A rapid temperature rise reduces the ability for microbes to acclimate themselves to defend against high temperatures.

Radio frequency is significantly less invasive compared to radiation and ozone.

A very small amount of moisture loss - flower with a moisture content of 10% before remediation may test at 9% moisture after remediation.

At CanRemediate and Bud Maxx OKC, we pride ourselves on having developed a process with standard operating procedures (SOPs) that provide the best solution for producers, as well as the end user. We have been providing this service in California since 2019 and are excited to bring it to Oklahoma! Our method provides a safe and effective solution to microbial issues, without degrading your product. Having a microbial issue no longer means a choice between turning the material into distillate, or destroying the terpenes using radiation or ozone as a decontamination method!

We offer our services at an affordable price for licensed operators, and we guarantee our results - your flower will test clean and will retain its quality.

