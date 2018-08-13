Canson Capital Partners Closes First Co-Investment Fund

LONDON, August 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

We are pleased to announce that Canson Capital Partners (York) Co-Investment, SCSp (the "Fund") held its final closing on 13 August 2018 with Aggregate Capital Commitments of just over US$100 million (including sponsor commitment).

The Fund will co-invest alongside the Blackstone led consortium in the acquisition of a majority stake in the Financial and Risk division of Thomson Reuters, to be known as Refinitiv, a transaction that valued it at approximately US$20 billion.

The Fund was significantly oversubscribed and has a mix of high quality institutional investors, family offices and HNW professional investors.

This is Canson's first co-investment vehicle which demonstrates the validity of Canson's strategy connecting sources of Alternative Capital with unique opportunities to deploy it.

Matteo Canonaco co-founder of Canson Capital Partners said: "We are very excited to be partnering with a group of very high quality investors to create our first merchant banking fund. It is envisaged, and core to our strategy, to co-invest alongside our clients in situations such as the Refinitiv transaction where Canson acted as Lead Financial Adviser to the Blackstone led consortium"

James Simpson co-founder of Canson Capital Partners said: "The closing of the Fund marks a very successful first year for Canson Capital Partners. We have a unique approach in delivering strategic solutions that combines long term independent advice with discrete pools of alternative capital to the benefit of our clients."

About Canson

Canson Capital Partners (Canson) is a leading Alternative Capital focussed Advisory and Merchant Banking firm. Providing senior advice and principal to principal engagement we seek to connect sources of Alternative Capital with specific opportunities enabling our clients to achieve their long term strategic objectives. Canson Capital Partners is the trading name of Canson Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

SOURCE Canson Capital Partners