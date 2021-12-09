Cansortium Announces Exercise of Equity Cure Right

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, today provided notice that it has exercised its first equity cure right under its previously announced $71 Million Credit Agreement.

The net proceeds from its US$2.5 million equity private placement announced on December 6, 2021 will be deemed to have occurred during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 for purposes of EBITDA used in the calculation of the Consolidated Interest Coverage Ratio, which is required to be 2.00:1.00. The Company is entitled to exercise its equity cure right for up to two consecutive quarters.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

