Cansortium Announces Opening of Its 19th Fluent™ Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Florida

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. ("Cansortium" or the "Company") (CSE: TIUM.U), (OTCQB: CNTMF) a vertically-integrated provider of premium-quality medical cannabis operating under the Fluent™ brand, continued its Florida expansion with the February 20th opening of its 19th Florida dispensary, its first of 2020 and one of several more at various stages of construction and approval that the Company expects to add to its network during the first half of the year.

The Company's newest dispensary is located at 3611 US Highway 98 West in Panama City, along the Emerald Coast between Tallahassee and Pensacola. The 1,400 square foot site will serve residents of Panama City and the surrounding area, home to two U.S. military bases, numerous large private employers, as well as Florida State University's Panama City Campus, Gulf Coast State College, and a satellite campus of Troy University.

Cansortium's Chief Executive Officer Jose Hidalgo noted, "We continue to expand our Florida dispensary network, enhancing access to premium-quality Fluent cannabis products for medical marijuana patients across the state. In addition to our existing dispensaries in Tallahassee and Fort Walton Beach, our new Panama City dispensary represents a key link in the Fluent brand's growing presence across the Florida panhandle, further capitalizing on our position as one of the first five licensed operators in Florida - the state with the second-largest and fastest-growing medical marijuana patient population in the U.S."

The Fluent brand continually strives to set the standard for premium quality, consistently-formulated cannabis products. Each of the Company's Florida dispensaries carries a complete assortment of Fluent premium dried flower, and full spectrum concentrates and cartridges as well as creams, drops, capsules and suppositories. All Fluent products in the Company's Florida dispensaries use high-quality cannabis that is cultivated, processed and packaged in the company's state-of-the-art Florida facilities in strict compliance with Florida regulations. For consumers, the sleek, modern dispensaries provide a warm, welcoming, professional environment, with private consultation rooms and knowledgeable staff who carefully guide patients in selecting the right products and carefully safeguard patient privacy.

For a complete list of Fluent dispensary locations, current promotions and rewards programs and hours of operation, or to explore the entire Fluent product line and place an online order for home delivery anywhere in Florida, visit https://getfluent.com/.

About Cansortium Inc.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, and operating under the Fluent™ brand, Cansortium is focused on being the highest quality cannabis company in the State of Florida driven by unrelenting commitment to operational excellence from seed to sale. Cansortium has developed strong proficiencies in each of cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities, the result of successfully operating in the highly regulated cannabis industry. In addition to Florida, Cansortium is seeking to create significant shareholder value in the attractive markets of Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania, where the Company has secured licenses and established operations.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares and warrants trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and "TIUM.WT.U", respectively, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol (OTCQB: CNTMF). Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release, may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Cansortium Inc

Related Links

www.cansortium.com

