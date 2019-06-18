Cansortium Comments on New Texas Law Enabling Access to Low-Level THC Cannabis Products for Texans Coping with Certain Chronic Medical Conditions

"The Cansortium team is excited to work with the State of Texas to provide cultivation, processing and home delivery operations in Texas in order to bring the benefits of our premium-grade, low-level THC, cannabis products to Texas residents who are coping with chronic medical conditions. As one of the three medical cannabis licensees in the state of Texas, our company is also well-positioned to begin building a network of conveniently located dispensaries in key markets where authorized under the new law by the Texas Department of Public Safety."

The new law, which is now effective, contains the following three key provisions that, together, are expected to increase legal access to low-level THC medical cannabis products:

1. Expands the range of medical conditions for which licensed specialty physicians may recommend low-level THC cannabis products (containing up to 0.5 percent THC). In addition to intractable epilepsy, which was previously the sole eligible condition, the following additional chronic conditions now qualify for cannabis recommendation:

All forms of epilepsy

Terminal Cancer

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Incurable neurological disease

Parkinson's Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Autism

Seizure disorders

2. Enables a patient to gain access to medical cannabis products based on the recommendation of a single licensed specialty physician, versus the previous requirement that a patient obtain recommendations from at least two licensed physicians.

3. Authorizes the Texas Department of Public Safety to oversee approval, regulation and administration of cannabis dispensaries to be constructed and operated by the state's three medical cannabis licensees, which include Cansortium.

Cansortium currently provides home-delivery services across Texas from a 4,000 square-foot cultivation facility and adjacent 650 square-foot processing facility in Schulenburg, Texas, with the ability to expand the cultivation facility up to an additional 200,000 square-feet to meet incremental demand.

ABOUT CANSORTIUM INC.

Cansortium is a global medical cannabis company operating in highly populous medical cannabis markets with a mission to deliver the highest standards of cannabis care from nursery to lab to shelf. Headquartered in Miami, FL and operating under the recently-launched Fluent™ brand (formerly Knox Medical), the Company through its subsidiaries operates cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities across Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The Company also has licensed cultivation facilities in Colombia and Canada, with licensing pending in Michigan.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares and warrants trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and "TIUM.WT.U" respectively.

