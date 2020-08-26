Cansortium Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Company achieves record revenue, more than doubling last year's second quarter revenue

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE:TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated provider of premium-quality medical cannabis, today announced financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020. The Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, along with the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are also accessible through a link on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cansortium.com.

Selected Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue of $13.2 million , an increase of 117 percent or $7.1 million compared with consolidated revenue of $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.

, an increase of 117 percent or compared with consolidated revenue of in the second quarter of 2019. Consolidated income from operations of $0.8 million , compared to loss from operations of $(8.1) million in the second quarter of 2019.

, compared to loss from operations of in the second quarter of 2019. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $2.6 million , compared to Adjusted EBITDA (1) loss of $(1.7) million in the second quarter of 2019.

of , compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of in the second quarter of 2019. Consolidated net loss of $(5.5) million , or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to consolidated net loss of $(5.3) million , or $(0.03) per diluted share for the same period last year.

, or per diluted share, compared to consolidated net loss of , or per diluted share for the same period last year. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company opened its 20th medical marijuana dispensary in East Orlando, FL. It operated 11 dispensaries during the comparable period in 2019. On August 21 st, the Company opened its 21st Florida dispensary in Coral Springs, FL.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA from EBITDA plus (minus) unrealized loss (gain) on embedded derivatives, plus (minus) certain one-time non-operating expenses, as determined by management. Reconciliations from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss are included in the accompanying financial schedules.

Chief Financial Officer Marcos Pedreira commented, "We delivered strong results during the second quarter of 2020. Revenue more than doubled from a year ago and we continue to make significant improvements to deliver the 2020 projected financial results."

Selected Year-to-Date 2020 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue of $23.4 million , an increase of 101 percent or $11.8 million compared with consolidated revenue of $11.6 million in the first half of 2019.

, an increase of 101 percent or compared with consolidated revenue of in the first half of 2019. Consolidated income from operations of $3.2 million , compared to loss from operations of $(20.6) million in the first half of 2019.

, compared to loss from operations of in the first half of 2019. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $3.3 million , compared to Adjusted EBITDA (1) loss of $(5.1) million in the first half of 2019.

of , compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of in the first half of 2019. Consolidated net loss of $(19.4) million , or $(0.10) per diluted share, compared to consolidated net loss of $(21.8) million , or $(0.12) per diluted share for the same period last year.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA from EBITDA plus (minus) unrealized loss (gain) on embedded derivatives, plus (minus) certain one-time non-operating expenses, as determined by management. Reconciliations from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss are included in the accompanying financial schedules.

Full Year 2020 Outlook

The Company has continued to make progress on its targeted initiatives focused on growth and long-term shareholder value creation. In the second quarter, the Company completed its exit from the non-core markets of Canada and Puerto Rico, streamlining operations and freeing up capital for its U.S. markets. In its home state of Florida, the Company secured an additional cultivation and production facility with minimum capital outlay, with operations anticipated to commence in the fourth quarter of 2020, and has opened three of the seven dispensaries planned for 2020. In Pennsylvania, the Company is actively pursuing two additional dispensary locations to augment the strong sales of its existing Hanover dispensary. In Michigan, the Company enhanced the cultivation team on the ground with the engagement of Freedom Town. Finally, in Texas, the Company recently secured an extension of its convertible notes to allow the Company to continue to seek longer-term solutions there. The Company reiterates its full year 2020 outlook for consolidated revenues in the range of $55 million to $60 million and Adjusted EBITDA of more than $15 million. The forecast is based on projected revenues of at least $45 million for Cansortium's Florida operations with additional revenue from the Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas markets.

ABOUT CANSORTIUM INC.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, and operating under the Fluent™ brand, Cansortium is focused on being the highest quality cannabis company in the State of Florida driven by unrelenting commitment to operational excellence from seed to sale. Cansortium has developed strong proficiencies in each of cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities, the result of successfully operating in the highly regulated cannabis industry. In addition to Florida, Cansortium is seeking to create significant shareholder value in the attractive markets of Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares and warrants trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and "TIUM.WT.U", respectively, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol (OTCQB: CNTMF). Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Forward-Looking Information

All projections related to anticipated future results are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially. Projections are predicated on the Company's ability to continue successfully implementing the strategic growth and cost-saving initiatives identified by the Special Committee of the Board. In addition, projections are based on the Company's ability to secure and effectively deploy its capital resources toward those initiatives.

Certain information in this news release, may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Financial Tables Follow

Cansortium Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Financial Position



As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019



(USD '000)











June 30, December 31,

2020 2019 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,202 $ 2,516 Accounts receivable 133 144 Inventory 12,045 6,709 Biological assets 5,747 3,845 Note receivable 4,416 3,870 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,408 556 Total current assets 28,951 17,640





Investment held for sale 324 - Assets held for sale - 6,301





Property and equipment, net 19,334 19,128 Intangible assets, net 97,800 98,566 Right-of-use assets 19,152 20,190 Investment in associate 3,209 3,424 Goodwill 1,526 1,526 Other assets 375 291 Total assets $ 170,671 $ 167,066





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable 5,835 7,860 Accrued liabilities 5,011 5,135 Income taxes payable 5,902 1,492 Derivative liabilities 12,762 13,198 Current portion of notes payable 35,060 9,350 Lease obligations 1,998 1,761 Other current liabilities 100 - Total current liabilities 66,668 38,796





Liabilities held for sale - 3,240





Notes payable, net of current portion 12,671 31,053 Lease obligations, net of current portion 20,335 21,166 Deferred income taxes 26,819 24,957 Other long-term liabilities 761 676 Total liabilities 127,254 119,888





Shareholders' equity



Share capital 145,060 149,322 Share-based compensation reserve 4,075 2,977 Equity conversion feature 12,250 7,613 Warrants 13,128 11,773 Accumulated deficit (130,717) (123,785) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (379) (563) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Cansortium Inc. shareholders 43,417 47,337 Non-controlling interests - (159) Total shareholders' equity 43,417 47,178





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 170,671 $ 167,066

Cansortium Inc.



Consolidated Statement of Operations



For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019



(USD '000)





For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,

2020 2019

2020 2019











Revenue, net of discounts $ 13,241 $ 6,091

$ 23,404 $ 11,619 Cost of goods sold 4,567 1,540

8,227 4,100 Gross profit before fair value adjustments 8,674 4,551

15,177 7,519











Realized fair value of increments on inventory sold 4,953 2,233

12,515 3,351 Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets (7,572) (972)

(19,682) (2,073) Gross profit 11,293 3,290

22,344 6,241











Expenses









General and administrative 3,064 5,369

6,202 15,022 Share-based compensation 2,362 883

3,249 1,487 Sales and marketing 3,481 2,705

6,602 5,623 Depreciation and amortization 1,572 2,403

3,074 4,701 Total expenses 10,479 11,360

19,127 26,833











Income (loss) from operations 814 (8,070)

3,217 (20,592)











Discontinued operations 34 -

(342) -











Other expense (income)









Interest expense, net 3,798 2,543

7,557 6,860 Change in fair market value of derivative (828) (1,662)

1,007 (3,542) Loss on investment in associate 31 -

215 - Gain in fair market value of investment in associate - (3,388)

- (3,388) Loss on debt reestructuring - -

8,065 - Gain on disposal of assets (54) -

(54) - Other expense (income) (8) (1,562)

7 28 Total other expense (income) 2,939 (4,069)

16,797 (42)











Loss before taxes (2,159) (4,001)

(13,238) (20,550)











Income taxes 3,308 1,276

6,141 1,276











Net loss (5,467) (5,277)

(19,379) (21,826)











Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest - (270)

- (353)











Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (5,467) $ (5,007)

$ (19,379) $ (21,473)











Net loss per share









Basic $ (0.03) $ (0.03)

$ (0.10) $ (0.12) Diluted $ (0.03) $ (0.03)

$ (0.10) $ (0.12)

Cansortium Inc.



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019



(USD '000)





For the six months ended

June 30,

2020 2019 Operating activities



Net loss $ (19,379) $ (21,826) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (19,682) (2,073) Share-based compensation 3,249 1,747 Depreciation and amortization 4,059 5,412 Discontinued operations (342) - Amortization of debt discount - 2,910 Accretion of convertible debentures 3,834 - Interest on lease liabilities 1,987 - Change in fair market value of derivative 1,007 (3,542) Loss on investment in associate 215 - Gain in fair market value of investment in associate - (3,388) Loss on debt reestructuring 8,065 - Gain on disposal of right-of-use assets (54) - Deferred tax expense 1,862 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable 11 (104) Inventory (5,401) (3,881) Biological assets 17,780 2,201 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (646) (1,555) Right-of-use assets (728) - Other assets (84) 1,375 Accounts payable 968 956 Accrued liabilities 1,083 (3,386) Income taxes payable 4,410 1,406 Lease obligations - 1,357 Other current liabilities - 285 Other liabilities 115 - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,329 (22,106)





Investing activities



Purchases of property and equipment (2,126) (9,049) Payment of notes receivable 150 - Notes receivable (696) - Proceeds from sale of subsidiary 600 - Net cash used in investing activities (2,072) (9,049)





Financing activities



Proceeds from IPO - 56,178 Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants 4,351 - Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 62 41,006 Payment of lease obligations (2,133) (1,305) Principal repayments of notes payable (35) (45,341) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,245 50,538 Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 184 (34) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,686 19,349 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,516 2,026 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 5,202 $ 21,375





Cash paid during the period for interest $ 865 $ 2,124





Non-cash transactions:



Issuance of shares to acquire additional interest in consolidated entity $ - $ 13,786 Shares returns for sale of interest in subsidiaries $ (4,374) $ - Founders shares return $ (10,970) $ - Note payable amendment $ 10,380 $ -

Cansortium Inc.



Financial Highlights



For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019



(USD '000)





Three months ended

Six months ended Financial results June

30, 2020 June

30, 2019 Variance

June

30, 2020 June

30, 2019 Variance















Revenue $ 13,241 $ 6,091 $ 7,150

$ 23,404 $ 11,619 $ 11,785

















Gross profit $ 11,293 $ 3,290 $ 8,003

$ 22,344 $ 6,241 $ 16,103 Gross margin 85.3% 54.0% 31.3%

95.5% 53.7% 41.8%















Adjusted gross profit (1) $ 8,674 $ 4,551 $ 4,123

$ 15,177 $ 7,519 $ 7,658 Adjusted gross margin(1) 65.5% 74.7% -9.2%

64.8% 64.7% 0.1%















Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 10,479 $ 11,360 $ (881)

$ 19,127 $ 26,833 $ (7,706)















EBITDA(1) $ 3,703 $ 1,772 $ 1,931

$ (1,628) $ (7,369) $ 5,741 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 2,629 $ (1,709) $ 4,338

$ 3,343 $ (5,128) $ 8,471















Net loss $ (5,467) $ (5,277) $ (191)

$ (19,379) $ (21,826) $ 2,447 Net loss per share (basic) $ (0.03) $ (0.03) $ 0.00

$ (0.10) $ (0.12) $ 0.02 Net loss per share (diluted) $ (0.03) $ (0.03) $ 0.00

$ (0.10) $ (0.12) $ 0.02

(1) Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to the reconciliation to IFRS and quarterly results of operations sections at the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis document for reconciliation to IFRS.

Cansortium Inc.

Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(USD '000)

EBITDA

EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates EBITDA from net income (loss), plus (minus) interest expense (income), plus income taxes, plus depreciation and amortization, as follows:



Three months ended

Six months ended

June June



June June



30, 2020 30, 2019 Variance

30, 2020 30, 2019 Variance Net income (loss) $ (5,467) $ (5,277) $ (190)

$ (19,379) $ (21,826) $ 2,447 Interest expense 3,798 2,543 1,255

7,557 6,860 697 Income taxes 3,308 1,276 2,032

6,141 1,276 4,865 Depreciation and amortization 2,064 3,230 (1,166)

4,053 6,322 (2,269) EBITDA $ 3,703 $ 1,772 $ 1,931

$ (1,628) $ (7,369) $ 5,741

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA from EBITDA plus (minus) unrealized loss (gain) on embedded derivatives, plus (minus) certain one-time non-operating expenses, as determined by management. The reconciliation from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:



Three months ended

Six months ended

June

30, 2020 June

30, 2019 Variance

June

30, 2020 June

30, 2019 Variance EBITDA $ 3,703 $ 1,772 $ 1,931

$ (1,628) $ (7,369) $ 5,741 Change in fair value of biological assets (2,619) 1,261 (3,880)

(7,167) 1,278 (8,445) Change in fair market value of derivative (828) (1,662) 834

1,007 (3,541) 4,548 Gain in fair value of investment in associate - (3,388) 3,388

- (3,388) 3,388 Share based compensation 2,362 883 1,479

3,249 1,487 1,762 Discontinued operations 34 - 34

(342) - (342) Loss on debt restructuring - (1,134) 1,134

8,065 - 8,065 Other non-recurring expense (income) (23) 559 (582)

159 6,405 (6,246) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,629 $ (1,709) $ 4,338

$ 3,343 $ (5,128) $ 8,471

SOURCE Cansortium Inc

Related Links

https://www.getfluent.com/

