Cansortium Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

- Q1 Revenue up 12% YoY to $22.1 Million -

- Q1 Adjusted EBITDA up 56% YoY to $9.7 Million, with Cash from Operations up 20% YoY to $5.1 Million -

MIAMI, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all monetary results are presented in U.S. dollars.

"We are pleased to once again report double-digit revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, coupled with another period of strong cash flow generation in the face of broader industry challenges," said CEO Robert Beasley. "Our new store openings in Florida, continually improving our cultivation and increasing the mix of high-THC products are all contributing to our growth and profitability improvements in the state."

"In Pennsylvania, we have worked to optimize our inventory management while adding new products to shelves, which has led to increased sales in the state without any new store openings. And in Texas, although we are disappointed with the outcome of the proposed decriminalization and medical program expansion bills, we continue to believe the growth opportunity in Texas is exceptional, similar to the Florida market seven years ago. We are gaining ground in Texas and capturing market share, even without regulatory reform."

"Looking ahead, we plan to continue driving growth and profitability through new store openings, improved cultivation, operating efficiencies and inventory optimization as we execute our strategy and trend toward another year of strong growth and cash flow generation."

Q1 2023 Financial Highlights (vs. Q1 2022)

Revenue increased 12% to $22.1 million compared to $19.7 million .

compared to . Florida revenue increased 9.7% to $18.2 million compared to $16.6 million .

revenue increased 9.7% to compared to . Adjusted gross profit 1 increased 22% to $14.1 million or 63.9% of revenue, compared to $11.5 million or 58.6% of revenue.

increased 22% to or 63.9% of revenue, compared to or 58.6% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA increased 56% to $9.7 million compared to $6.2 million .

compared to . Cash flow from operations improved 20% to $5.1 million compared to $4.3 million .

compared to . At March 31, 2023 the Company had approximately $9.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $57.9 million of total debt, with approximately 296 million shares outstanding.

Recent Operational Highlights

In Florida , Cansortium currently operates 31 stores and anticipates opening an additional 3-5 new stores by the end of 2023. Three of these are under contract and in the construction phase.

, Cansortium currently operates 31 stores and anticipates opening an additional 3-5 new stores by the end of 2023. Three of these are under contract and in the construction phase. In Florida , Cansortium launched its new Dark Chocolate Bar, made with FLUENT's high quality cannabis extract and Caraïbe 66% chocolate from Valrhona, the legendary French chocolatier.

, Cansortium launched its new Dark Chocolate Bar, made with FLUENT's high quality cannabis extract and Caraïbe 66% chocolate from Valrhona, the legendary French chocolatier. Entered into an agreement, subject to financing, to acquire a Florida property that will become a new 70k square foot cultivation facility and 2.5-acre greenhouse.

property that will become a new square foot cultivation facility and 2.5-acre greenhouse. The Company announced that it plans to move its headquarters from Miami to Tampa, Florida , and will create more than 30 new jobs in administration, finance, human resources, marketing, sales, operations and other key roles.

to , and will create more than 30 new jobs in administration, finance, human resources, marketing, sales, operations and other key roles. In Pennsylvania , the Company has implemented a more targeted inventory management strategy, which has led to organic sales growth in the state.

, the Company has implemented a more targeted inventory management strategy, which has led to organic sales growth in the state. In Texas , the Company continued to make progress building out its operational footprint and is working to expand its delivery capabilities to support patient populations in Houston and Austin .

______________________ 1 Adjusted gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the FLUENT™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

CANSORTIUM INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022









(USD '000)







































March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets









Current assets









Cash



$ 9,468

$ 8,359 Trade receivable



33

28 Inventory, net



7,738

8,973 Biological assets



158

996 Investment held for sale



-

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets



525

883 Total current assets



17,922

19,239











Property and equipment, net



32,145

31,743 Intangible assets, net



93,908

94,291 Right-of-use assets, net



30,075

30,464 Deposit



-

- Goodwill



1,526

1,526 Other assets



808

768 Total assets



$ 176,384

$ 178,031











Liabilities









Current liabilities









Trade payable



7,529

6,931 Accrued liabilities



4,572

5,534 Income taxes payable



17,063

13,952 Derivative liabilities



8,954

8,676 Current portion of notes payable



531

741 Current portion of lease obligations



2,486

2,123 Total current liabilities



41,134

37,957











Liabilities held for sale



-

-





-

- Notes payable



57,912

56,969 Lease obligations



33,587

33,922 Deferred tax liability



19,092

20,290 Other long-term liabilities



1,250

1,333 Total liabilities



$ 152,975

$ 150,471











Shareholders' equity









Share capital



183,414

180,954 Share-based compensation reserve



6,471

6,395 Equity conversion feature



6,677

6,677 Warrants



29,634

28,939 Accumulated deficit



(202,454)

(195,071) Foreign currency translation reserve



(334)

(334) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Cansortium Inc. shareholders 38,313

38,313 Total shareholders' equity



23,409

27,560











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 176,384

$ 178,031













CANSORTIUM INC.







STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS







FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022





















For the three months ended

March 31,







2023

2022









Revenue, net of discounts

$ 22,056

$ 19,712 Cost of goods sold

7,966

8,166 Gross profit before fair value adjustments

14,090

11,546









Fair value adjustments on inventory sold

(1,520)

(6,824) Unrealized (loss) gain on changes in fair value of biological assets

(5,057)

1,198 Gross profit

7,513

5,920









Expenses







General and administrative

2,312

2,841 Share-based compensation

238

100 Sales and marketing

3,998

4,087 Depreciation and amortization

1,848

1,664 Total expenses

8,396

8,692









Income (loss) from operations

(883)

(2,772)









Other expense (income)







Finance costs, net

4,249

3,657 Loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivative liability

278

1,702 Private Placement issuance expense

-

- Loss on debt settlement

-

- Loss on disposal of assets

70

- Loss from termination of a contract

(78)

- Other expense (income)

67

(2) Total other expense

4,586

5,357









Loss before income taxes

(5,469)

(8,129)









Income tax expense

1,914

2,013









Net loss from continuing operations

(7,383)

(10,142)









Net loss from discontinued operations

-

2









Net loss

$ (7,383)

$ (10,144)









Other comprehensive gain (loss) that may be reclassified







to profit or loss in subsequent years







Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations and reporting currency

-

24









Comprehensive loss

$ (7,383)

$ (10,120)









Net loss per share







Basic and diluted - continuing operations

$ (0.03)

$ (0.04)



















Weighted average number of shares







Basic number of shares

276,556,965

252,276,742 Diluted number of shares

325,942,276

307,365,805











CANSORTIUM INC.



STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(USD '000)











For the thee months ended March 31,

2023 2022 Operating activities



Net loss from continuing operations $ (7,383) $ (10,142) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:



Unrealized gain (loss) on changes in fair value of biological assets 5,057 (1,198) Realized (loss) gain on changes in fair value of biological assets 1,520 6,824 Share-based compensation 238 100 Depreciation and amortization 3,717 2,986 Accretion and interest of convertible debentures 132 3,057 Accretion and interest of term loan 3,086 - Interest income on notes receivable - (71) Interest of equipment loan 8 - Loss on disposal of assets 70 - Change in fair market value of derivative 278 1,702 Interest on lease liabilities 1,021 655 Deferred tax expense (1,198) (714) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Trade receivable (5) 1 Inventory 119 (309) Biological assets (4,566) (4,271) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 358 930 Right of Use Assets/Liabilities 67 - Other assets (39) 83 Trade payable 598 415 Accrued liabilities (963) 1,513 Other long-term liabilities (83) - Income taxes payable 3,111 2,726 Net cash provided by continuing operating activities 5,144 4,287 Net cash used in dicontinuing operating activities - 2 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,144 4,289





Investing activities



Purchases of property and equipment (2,949) (2,353) Purchase of intangible assets - - Payment of notes receivable - 92 Advances for notes receivable - (30) Net cash used in continuing investing activities (2,949) (2,291) Net cash provided by discontinued investing activities



Net cash used in investing activities (2,949) (2,291)





Financing activities



Net proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants 2,993 - Payment of lease obligations (1,585) (1,254) Exercise of Options - 135 Issuance of shares for note payable extension

- Principal repayments of notes payable (2,494) (2,224) Net cash (used in) provided by continuing financing activities (1,086) (3,343) Net cash provided by discountinued financing activities - — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,086) (3,343) Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents - 24 Net (decrease) increase in cash 1,109 (1,323) Cash, beginning of period 8,359 9,024 Cash, end of period 9,468 7,701







Cansortium Inc.





Adjusted EBITDA Calculation





(USD '000)







Three months ended

March 31, March 31, Variance

2023 2022 Net loss $ (7,383) $ (10,144) $ 2,761 Finance costs, net 4,249 3,657 592 Income taxes 1,914 2,013 (99) Depreciation and amortization 3,774 3,259 515 EBITDA $ 2,554 $ (1,215) $ 3,769

























Three months ended

March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 Variance EBITDA $ 2,554 $ (1,215) $ 3,769 Change in fair value of biological assets 6,577 5,626 951 Change in fair market value of derivative 278 1,702 (1,424) Gain on termination of a contract (78) - (78) Share-based compensation 238 100 138 Discontinued operations - 2 (2) Loss on disposal of assets 70 - 70 Other non-recurring expense/(income) 67 - 67 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,706 $ 6,215 $ 3,491









