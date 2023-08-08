Can't Misses in Emergency Medicine Conference: Cardiac Misfortunes / Environmental Misadventures / Unfortunate Misdiagnoses (New York, United States - October 16-20, 2023)

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Aug, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Can't Misses in EM: Cardiac Misfortunes - Environmental Misadventures - Unfortunate Misdiagnoses" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hosts are devoted exclusively to Emergency Medicine and to providing you with memorable CME experiences designed to increase your knowledge and competency while decreasing your stress and fatigue.

Our classroom-style seminars afford you 4 hours each day of interactive learning with many of the finest EM Instructors in the world. You will enjoy a full breakfast buffet each morning at 7:00 and be free at noon to relax and explore our world-class locations with your family and friends.

Who Should Attend:

Emergency Medicine/Urgent Care Physicians, APP's

Agenda:

Day 1
7:30-8:30 - In House Cardiac Arrest (Butler) 8:30-8:40 - Break
8:40-9:40 - Fighting Back Against Cardiogenic Shock (Gatz)
9:40-9:50 - Break
9:50-10:50 - Just NSTEMI? (Butler)
10:50-11:00 - Break
11:00-12:00 - High Risk Misdiagnoses in ED Part 1 (Gatz)

Day 2
7:30-8:30 - One Hot Mess: Resuscitating Hyperthermia (Falat) 8:30-8:40 - Break
8:40-9:40 - Chest Pain During Pregnancy (Butler) 9:40-9:50 - Break
9:50-10:50 - From Cold and Dead to Warm and Alive (Falat) 10:50-11:00 - Break
11:00-12:00 - Pulmonary Hypertension (Butler)

Day 3
7:30-8:30 - Intubation Updates in Critical Care (Butler) 8:30-8:40 - Break
8:40-9:40 - High Risk Misdiagnoses in the ED Part 2 (Gatz) 9:40-9:50 - Break
9:50-10:50 - "I have something stuck in my throat" (Butler)
10:50-11:00 - Break
11:00-12:00 - Point/Counterpoint - Intrepid Intubations - What's Ideal? (Butler, Gatz)

Day 4
7:30-8:30 - Staying Afloat While Resuscitating Drowning (Falat) 8:30-8:40 - Break
8:40-9:40 - Painful Pearls - Managing Acute Pain in 2023 (Gatz) 9:40-9:50 - Break
9:50-10:50 - When Giants Fight Back (Falat) 10:50-11:00 - Break
11:00-12:00 - Bounce Back Badness (Gatz)

Day 5
7:30-8:30 - Striking Back When Lightning Strikes (Falat)
8:30-8:40 - Break
8:40-9:40 - From Proficient to Efficient- Maximizing Productivity in the ED (Gatz)
9:40-9:50 - Break
9:50-10:50 - Recognizing & Treating Surf & Turf Attacks (Falat)
10:50-11:00 - Break
11:00-12:00 - Point/Counterpoint - Battling Boarding - ED vs Hospital (Falat, Gatz)

Speakers

Kenneth Butler, DO, FACEP, FAAEM
Associate Residency Director II, Professor, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Cheyenne Falat, MD
Assistant Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine; Assistant Medical Director, Adult Emergency Department, University of Maryland Medical Center

David Gatz, MD, FAAEM, FACEP
Assistant Medical Director, Department of Emergency Medicine, Assistant Professor, University of Maryland School of Medicine

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ndx5rb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Nuclear Electricity Industry Research Report 2023-2032: Meeting the World's Increasing Electricity Demands while Driving Towards a Sustainable Energy Future

Global Military Drones Industry Research Report 2023-2032: UAVs to Play Pivotal Role in Strengthening Global Security and Defense - Drone Swarm Technology Gains Momentum

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.