Can't Misses in Emergency Medicine Conference: Cardiac Misfortunes / Environmental Misadventures / Unfortunate Misdiagnoses (New York, United States - October 16-20, 2023)

The hosts are devoted exclusively to Emergency Medicine and to providing you with memorable CME experiences designed to increase your knowledge and competency while decreasing your stress and fatigue.

Our classroom-style seminars afford you 4 hours each day of interactive learning with many of the finest EM Instructors in the world. You will enjoy a full breakfast buffet each morning at 7:00 and be free at noon to relax and explore our world-class locations with your family and friends.

Who Should Attend:

Emergency Medicine/Urgent Care Physicians, APP's

Agenda:

Day 1

7:30-8:30 - In House Cardiac Arrest (Butler) 8:30-8:40 - Break

8:40-9:40 - Fighting Back Against Cardiogenic Shock (Gatz)

9:40-9:50 - Break

9:50-10:50 - Just NSTEMI? (Butler)

10:50-11:00 - Break

11:00-12:00 - High Risk Misdiagnoses in ED Part 1 (Gatz)

Day 2

7:30-8:30 - One Hot Mess: Resuscitating Hyperthermia (Falat) 8:30-8:40 - Break

8:40-9:40 - Chest Pain During Pregnancy (Butler) 9:40-9:50 - Break

9:50-10:50 - From Cold and Dead to Warm and Alive (Falat) 10:50-11:00 - Break

11:00-12:00 - Pulmonary Hypertension (Butler)

Day 3

7:30-8:30 - Intubation Updates in Critical Care (Butler) 8:30-8:40 - Break

8:40-9:40 - High Risk Misdiagnoses in the ED Part 2 (Gatz) 9:40-9:50 - Break

9:50-10:50 - "I have something stuck in my throat" (Butler)

10:50-11:00 - Break

11:00-12:00 - Point/Counterpoint - Intrepid Intubations - What's Ideal? (Butler, Gatz)

Day 4

7:30-8:30 - Staying Afloat While Resuscitating Drowning (Falat) 8:30-8:40 - Break

8:40-9:40 - Painful Pearls - Managing Acute Pain in 2023 (Gatz) 9:40-9:50 - Break

9:50-10:50 - When Giants Fight Back (Falat) 10:50-11:00 - Break

11:00-12:00 - Bounce Back Badness (Gatz)

Day 5

7:30-8:30 - Striking Back When Lightning Strikes (Falat)

8:30-8:40 - Break

8:40-9:40 - From Proficient to Efficient- Maximizing Productivity in the ED (Gatz)

9:40-9:50 - Break

9:50-10:50 - Recognizing & Treating Surf & Turf Attacks (Falat)

10:50-11:00 - Break

11:00-12:00 - Point/Counterpoint - Battling Boarding - ED vs Hospital (Falat, Gatz)

Speakers

Kenneth Butler, DO, FACEP, FAAEM

Associate Residency Director II, Professor, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Cheyenne Falat, MD

Assistant Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine; Assistant Medical Director, Adult Emergency Department, University of Maryland Medical Center

David Gatz, MD, FAAEM, FACEP

Assistant Medical Director, Department of Emergency Medicine, Assistant Professor, University of Maryland School of Medicine

