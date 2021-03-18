Can't Sleep or Feel Anxious? Breethe App is Designed to Figure Out Why and Provide Personalized Recommendations

"Personalization is shaking up the wellness industry, especially in the vitamin and supplement world," said Breethe co-founder, Lynne Goldberg. "We wanted to bring this same level of unique and individualized support to meditation and wellness apps. Breethe's My Life Kit is a game-changer — it's 100% based on and created for your life."

My Life Kit differentiates Breethe from a sea of wellness apps that are essentially 'content libraries' — where users must sift through the tracks themselves — and instead offers a truly personalized, turn-key experience to quickly and easily get the most appropriate and effective mental well-being tools in users' hands.

How 'My Life Kit' Works

Breethe gets to know its users and what's going on in their lives through a series of easy, naturally progressing and intuitive questions grounded in behavioral science.

Based on this interactive conversation, the app creates — and then continues to update in real-time — a curated toolkit perfectly designed for users' individual life situations.

My Life Kit features tools that span different modalities, including meditation, hypnotherapy and informative talks. With a combination of both immediate symptom-relieving tools, as well as longer-term support, My Life Kit not only aims to alleviate what's bothering users in the moment (e.g., can't sleep), but also helps to address the underlying root cause of anxiety or stress (why someone can't sleep).

Users may answer as many or as few questions as they'd like. But, the more questions answered, the more personalized My Life Kit becomes — recommendations will be more specifically tailored to what the user needs.

Consider it your life's playlist.

Why 'My Life Kit' Feels Like Your Best Friend

Maintaining the light-hearted, playful and down-to-earth tone and accessibility the app is known for, Breethe executes My Life Kit in a way that is intended to feel like you're having a chat with a friend. It was designed to feel welcoming, friendly, and not at all intimidating.

Just like how a best friend knows exactly what to say at the right time, Breethe hopes the recommended tools and practices in My Life Kit feel like a welcome sigh of relief — and let users know Breethe is the app that cares about them.

Breethe's My Life Kit is available in the free and premium versions of the app.

About Breethe: Breethe helps people find inner wellness through guided audio meditations, master classes and programs, hypnotherapy, music for every mood, and bedtime stories. Offering new content daily and with personalized recommendations on how to cope with real-life challenges, such as sleep difficulty, work stress and relationship issues, Breethe helps people overcome anxiety, insomnia and stress. Available in English (iOS and Android) and in Spanish (iOS). Users can subscribe via Apple iOS or Android apps, or by visiting breethe.com. Follow along on Instagram at @BreetheApp

