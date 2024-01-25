Can't Slow Down: School of Rock Announces Expansion Plans in Motown

Global brand with over two decades of experience identifies Detroit as a prime spot for entrepreneurship through music

DETROIT, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education with over 355 schools across 15 global markets, is looking to expand its presence in Detroit, Michigan through franchising.

"We do more than teach students to play their favorite songs," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "We nurture confidence, foster teamwork and instill self-discipline for success. Over the years, hundreds of thousands have entered our kids' music programs and left as accomplished musicians. We're excited to expand our presence to Detroit, a city with a rich musical legacy from its Motown roots to its rock 'n' roll history."

School of Rock provides students an exciting and engaging music education experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons , and piano lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from various legendary artists.

With more than two decades of experience, School of Rock offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to quickly plug into a global brand with a proven business model. A testament to its mission and culture is the fact that many of its franchise owners started their journey as parents of students enrolled in School of Rock programs. Through the power of music, prospective franchise owners have the chance to make a lasting impact on the lives of students and their communities as a whole.

"Music has always been a passion of mine, and owning a School of Rock has given me a career with purpose," said Chris Marek, current franchise owner of three School of Rock locations in Michigan. "I met so many amazing, creative people through opening the Canton school in 2019, that I was inspired to open a second location in Farmington in 2021, and I am currently working to open a third school. I love being a School of Rock owner."

The initial investment for a School of Rock franchise is approximately $395,800 – $537,400 including a $49,900 franchise fee. Ideal candidates, or group of investors, will have a net worth of $350,000, of which $150,000 is liquid. Additionally, U.S. military veterans receive a special discount on their initial franchise fee.

For information on School of Rock franchise opportunities, visit schoolofrock.com/franchising or register HERE to attend an upcoming School of Rock Franchising 101 webinar.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 62,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA .

SOURCE School of Rock