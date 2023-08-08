Cantanna Fest to bring celebrities and classic Corvette giveaway to Renton

News provided by

Cantanna Fest

08 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

RENTON, Wash., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantanna Fest, a day-long community festival, is poised to make a splash in Renton. Taking place on August 26th from 10 a.m. -10 p.m. at The Gibson Lot, the all-ages event promises to be the biggest soiree of the summer.

Cantanna Fest will feature over 100 vendors, food trucks, games, live art, glass-blowing, and performances from top-tier musicians, rappers, and comedians. The event is offering free admission during the daytime portion to ensure the entire community can enjoy the fun. After 4 p.m., paid tickets will get guests into the concert portion of the event.

Acts on the bill include Tech N9ne, Prof, Hed PE, Swisher Sleep, UBI, Stevie Stone, and Michael Winslow. The Reign Man Shawn Kemp will emcee the event. A meet and greet with Ken Shamrock and other surprises are also planned.

Attendees will have a chance to win a completely restored classic Corvette. Donated by Captain Chronic through A World Without Borders foundation, the lime green beauty was updated by Rainier Audio, Rainier Film Solutions, and Shine Lab Tacoma. The free raffle is open to anyone with a paid concert ticket.

Presented by hip-hop icon Redman and producer Scott McKinley, Cantanna Fest is an opportunity for the Renton area to celebrate the final days of summer with a bang.

"We wanted to bring the community together in a way that hadn't been done before," McKinley said. "From ax throwing to music, nonprofits to great local food, there's something for everyone. Giving away the custom Corvette will be the icing on the cake."

Media partners include Hot 103.7 Seattle, KISW The Rock of Seattle, and Northwest Leaf Magazine.

Tickets are available at tickets.thecantannafest.com

A limited number of Cantanna Fest sponsorship packages are available. For more information, contact [email protected]

For press inquiries, please contact:

[email protected].com

SOURCE Cantanna Fest

