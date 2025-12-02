Cantata Health Solutions Names Christy Winter, LMSW, Chief Product Officer

Winter's promotion underscores Cantata's commitment to advancing behavioral health outcomes through modern, human-centered technology.

LAKEWAY, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantata Health Solutions, a leading provider of technology solutions for behavioral health and human services, announces the promotion of Christy Winter to Chief Product Officer. In this role, effective immediately, Winter will lead Cantata's product strategy, innovation initiatives, and roadmap execution as the company continues expanding Arize, its modern behavioral health EHR designed to replace outdated legacy systems.

Since joining Cantata as Vice President of Product Management, Winter has been central to the continued evolution of Arize—improving usability, configurability, and the overall experience for providers. With more than 20 years of experience in behavioral health, social services, and healthcare technology, she brings a deep, practical understanding of how thoughtful product design can strengthen clinical care and simplify daily operations.

"Christy's leadership has been instrumental in shaping our product vision and ensuring that every improvement reflects the needs of our customers and the people they support," said Alan Tillinghast, CEO of Cantata Health Solutions. "As demand grows for a true alternative to legacy behavioral health EHRs, her insight into the market and passion for improving care delivery make her the right person to guide our product organization into its next phase of growth."

"I'm honored to take on this role and continue advancing Cantata's mission to revolutionize person-centered care," said Christy Winter, Chief Product Officer. "Our customers are doing incredible work every day, and I'm excited to keep building solutions that truly make a difference for them and the communities they serve."

Winter's promotion comes at a time of strong momentum for Cantata, as the company grows its customer base and introduces new capabilities within Arize. As the behavioral health sector moves toward more integrated, person-centered care, organizations need technology partners who can anticipate change—from evolving funding models and documentation requirements to shifting regulatory needs—and help them stay ahead.

To learn more about how behavioral health and human services providers are making the shift to a better EHR, visit CantataHealth.com .

About Cantata Health Solutions

Cantata Health Solutions is challenging the convention of complexity and transforming care for Behavioral Health and Human Services with Arize, an innovative EHR solution designed to simplify work and eliminate the frustrations of outdated systems. Developed by experts driven by empathy with deep industry experience, Arize puts you in control—with tools that can run right out of the box or can be easily configured to adapt to providers' work. With integrated features like built-in telehealth, full mobile functionality, and real-time team collaboration, Arize eases workloads and empowers providers to elevate care to improve lives. For more information, visit CantataHealth.com.

SOURCE Cantata Health Solutions