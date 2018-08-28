Cantel Announces Plans to Expand to New Facility in Minnesota

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE : CMD ), a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products, services and solutions, announced today that it has recently purchased a new office building at 9800 59th Ave. N. in Plymouth, Minnesota that has capacity for approximately 600 employees. The company is consolidating four of its locations into a single four-story, 159,000-square-foot building.

"We are excited to purchase a new building to provide more space and capacity for our growing organization. Our new facility will allow for increased efficiencies and cost savings that will help improve productivity, enabling us to scale our organization as we continue to grow, and better serve our customers around the globe," said Scott Thome, Senior Vice President, Operations for Cantel. "We also believe this important milestone demonstrates our commitment to invest in our teams and foster a workplace that embraces our culture and core values."

Cantel plans to occupy the new building beginning in March 2019.

Cantel is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention and control products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

