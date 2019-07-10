Cantel Announces Retirement of Eric Nodiff, General Counsel; Jeff Mann Named Successor

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) announced today that Eric Nodiff, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, will be retiring on July 31, 2019 after 32 years of service to the Company and Jeff Mann has been appointed as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, effective August 1, 2019.

Mr. Nodiff informed the Board of Directors earlier this year that he will retire at the end of the Company's fiscal year and the Board selected Mr. Mann as his successor.

"Eric has done a fantastic job serving Cantel for more than three decades with dedication and commitment. Throughout his tenure, Eric worked tirelessly for all of our stakeholders and in the best interest of Cantel. He leaves a more resilient company, positioning us well for the future. I want to thank Eric personally, and on behalf of the Board, for his contributions to the Company," said Charles M. Diker, Chairman of the Cantel Board. "I also would like to congratulate Jeff on his appointment. I look forward to working with him in his new role to support the next phase of Cantel's development. Eric has worked with Jeff since he joined the Company to position him as a key counselor and contributor to the Board, ensuring a seamless transition following Eric's retirement."

Mr. Mann joined Cantel in 2018 and has provided oversight of legal matters pertaining to the Company's domestic commercial operations. He advocated for corporate governance, provided advice and counsel to the Executive Leadership Team, Chairman, and Board of Directors on a wide range of legal matters that impact the business across all operating units. In his new role, Mr. Mann will be responsible for oversight and supervision of all legal matters impacting the Company, including general corporate matters, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) compliance.

Prior to Cantel, Mr. Mann held leadership positions at the Boston Scientific Corporation and served on the Board of Directors of Preventice Solutions. Mr. Mann holds more than 19 years of law firm and in-house experience, including leadership on mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, securities, corporate governance, commercial transactions and litigation.

"On behalf of the Board, we are pleased to appoint Jeff to his new role. Since joining Cantel as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel last year, Jeff successfully supported the growth of our business while evaluating potential risk and maintaining careful governance to ensure that all aspects of the Company are compliant with relevant laws, policies and regulations," said George Fotiades, President and CEO. "Jeff is a values-driven leader who has an impressive track record and demonstrated strong leadership skills over the past year by providing strategic counsel on a wide range of legal matters, helping to ensure that Cantel is best equipped to meet our business objectives. I am confident that Jeff is the right choice to take on this critical role and we wish him every success."

About Cantel

Cantel is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention and control products and services for patients, caregivers and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

