Cantel Announces Senior Leadership Promotions in Dental

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. (NYSE:CMD) announced today the appointment of Andy Xilas to President, Cantel Dental effective January 1, 2021. He will be taking over for Ken Serota, who will be stepping down as President effective December 31, 2020. In addition, Jennifer Naylor has been appointed to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Infection Prevention and Control Strategy and Education for Cantel. Mr. Xilas and Ms. Naylor both joined Cantel in 2019, as part of Cantel's acquisition of Hu-Friedy and will sit on the Company's Executive Leadership Team.

Mr. Xilas has held various positions at Hu-Friedy with increasing responsibility over the past 33 years. He most recently led the Instrument business as well as the EMEA and APAC regions. He has built a strong reputation as a results-focused global business leader with a successful track record of growth and expansion in key markets. Mr. Xilas is a trusted colleague with strong customer relationships critical for driving collaboration and business growth and is the ideal candidate to lead and grow Cantel Dental.

Ms. Naylor has held various leadership positions over the past 19 years with Hu-Friedy, most recently serving as the Chief Commercial Officer. In her newly created role, Ms. Naylor will utilize her robust Infection Prevention & Control (IP&C) expertise to identify and develop new IP&C growth strategies leveraging our capabilities across our existing business and adjacencies. She will also be focused on driving Cantel leadership in IP&C education and training, drawing on best practices across Cantel's individual businesses. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Infection Prevention has never been more relevant, and this key role will help accelerate our mission of Infection Prevention and Control into the future.

"I want to thank Ken for his leadership and significant contributions to the Company," said George Fotiades, CEO. "Ken was instrumental in the process that brought together the Hu-Friedy Company and Crosstex under the Cantel umbrella, as well as helping build and secure HuFriedy Group's premier industry position. In particular, Ken's support has been invaluable in helping us successfully navigate the challenges of the pandemic. He leaves in place a great leadership team capable of continuing the growth of Cantel Dental. I would like to congratulate both Andy and Jennifer on their appointments. I am confident given Andy's industry experience and Jennifer's unique IP&C skillset, they will leverage their expertise to accelerate the next phase of Cantel's development."

Cantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, instruments and instrument reprocessing workflow systems serving the dental industry, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

