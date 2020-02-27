Cantel Appoints Seth Yellin to Chief Growth Officer

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. (NYSE: CMD) announced today that in line with its focus on key growth opportunities, Seth Yellin has been promoted to the newly created role of Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer. Mr. Yellin will continue to be based in Little Falls, NJ and serve on the Executive Leadership Team.

Mr. Yellin's primary responsibilities in this expanded role will be identifying and supporting both organic and inorganic initiatives to drive the Company's growth objectives. Mr. Yellin and his team will continue to lead the development of the overall corporate strategy as well as Cantel's acquisition program.

"During Seth's seven years of service at Cantel, he has made significant contributions to the overall execution of our corporate strategy and has deep knowledge of all our businesses," said George Fotiades, President and CEO. "We see enormous untapped potential in our core markets representing the opportunity to drive strong organic growth in all our major business segments. We are committed to bringing the right resources and leadership to ensure our realization of these important endeavors and are excited to put Seth in a position to help Cantel take advantage of these important growth drivers."

With more than 20 years of corporate strategy, business development and investment experience, Mr. Yellin specializes in expanding healthcare businesses through internal development, acquisitions, and partnerships. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development for the Company. Prior to joining Cantel, Mr. Yellin worked as a healthcare investment professional most recently at Citadel Global Equities and as an M&A investment banker at UBS. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an AB from Princeton University.

About Cantel Medical:

Cantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, instruments and instrument reprocessing workflow systems serving the dental industry, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

