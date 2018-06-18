Cantel Expands its Dental Water Solutions Portfolio with Entry into Amalgam Separator Category

Syclone™ Amalgam Separator captures mercury-containing amalgam particles from the wastewater of dental offices through a combination of mechanisms, including filtration and centrifugation. In addition, it features a high containment capacity for extended service and pump life, and cutting-edge cyclonic design with rapid velocity and waste capture.

"As a market leader, we are committed to staying at the forefront of the latest industry trends and to providing quality solutions that meet the compliance needs of dental practices. With the Syclone™ filtration technology, we can effectively support the hundreds of thousands of dental practices in meeting the requirement of removing mercury from wastewater and improving the overall environment," stated Gary Steinberg, President and CEO of Crosstex.

"We look forward to integrating the Syclone™ Amalgam Separator technology into our expanding portfolio of solutions for infection prevention," stated Ken Plunkett, Senior Vice President Global Sales, Crosstex. "Given the EPA ruling on amalgam separators for wastewater management compliance by July 2020, the addition of this innovative technology further enhances our dental water compliance products, beyond our DentaPure™ Cartridge for dental water purification."

The Syclone™ Amalgam Separator will be available for customers in the coming months. For more information, please visit www.crosstex.com.

About Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention and control products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products, and specialty packaging for infectious and biological specimens. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

For further information, visit the Cantel website at www.cantelmedical.com.

About Crosstex International, Inc.

Crosstex, a Cantel Medical company, manufactures a wide array of unique and innovative infection prevention and compliance products for the global healthcare industry. Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, Crosstex is a recognized leader for its portfolio of waterline treatment, biological monitoring, sterility assurance packaging and personal protection equipment (PPE). Sold in more than 100 countries, the range of products distributed to medical, dental and veterinary practices and facilities include our award winning (5 consecutive years) SECURE FIT™ Face Masks, DENTAPURE™ Waterline Treatment Cartridges and Liquid Ultra™ Solution, SURE-CHECK™ Sterilization Pouches with internal/external multi-parameter indicators, TYVEK™ Pouches with 510K approval, STEAMPLUS™ Type 5 Chemical Integrators, CONFIRM™ Monitoring System and PASSPORT™ Plus In-Office and Mail-In Biological Indicators, RAPACIDE™ OPA/28 High Level Disinfectant, and AXESS™ and ClearView™ Nasal Masks for nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation.

For information on the full line of Crosstex infection prevention, patient safety and compliance products, please contact Crosstex at 631-582-6777 or visit www.crosstex.com.

About Enpress, LLC

ENPRESS LLC is a worldwide leading manufacturer of composite pressure vessels and filtration systems for use in water treatment. The exclusive and patented products designed by ENPRESS provide superior performance and water saving solutions.

